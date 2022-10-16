The Owl House Season 3: Episodes 2 & 3 release date and how to watch

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

The Owl House Season 3 has officially started with the premiere of “Thanks to Them” on October 15, however, fans will have a few months to wait before the next special episodes air on the Disney Channel.

The Owl House fans were finally able to return to the emotional journey of Luz and her friends after over a year of waiting, following the debut of Season 3. The special-length first episode saw Luz finally returning home to the human world, but with many of her Witch friends in tow. With the portal door destroyed, they must figure out a new way to return to the Boiling Isles.

While Eda and King are both missing throughout the duration of the episode, viewers have the opportunity to learn more about Luz’s life in the human world, and the struggles she faced before finding herself thrown into the Boiling Isles.

The harrowing episodes has left The Owl House fans on the edge of their seats, and the cliffhanger likely has left most eagerly awaiting the next episode. However, there will be a lengthy pause between the first episode and the following installments.

When will The Owl House Season 3 Episodes 2 & 3 release?

According to show creator Dana Terrace and Disney, the next two episodes will air after the start of 2023.

This is likely due to the fact that the show has been cancelled, and the final season is airing as three special-length episodes instead of the standard format of the first two seasons. The news has hit fans of the show hard, and The Owl House creators have recently shared how the cancellation has impacted the conclusion of Luz’s story.

Where to watch The Owl House Season 3

Viewers can watch episodes of The Owl House on The Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney Now.

The first episode of the Owl house is currently available on Disney Now, and fans can also purchase the episode on Google Play starting at $1.99.

It is likely episodes two and three will also be available on this platforms once they have officially aired next year.