The Office’s Rainn Wilson reveals why he was “unhappy” filming show

The Office’s Rainn Wilson has revealed that he was “unhappy” for several years while filming the hit NBC comedy show.

The hit NBC mockumentary The Office catapulted several actors into stardom – including Wilson, John Krasinski, and Mindy Kaling. Following Carell’s exit as the show’s star, Wilson continued to play Dwight Schrute for all nine seasons.

Beyond The Office, Wilson voiced Lex Luthor in the DC Animated Movie Universe and the villain Gallaxhar in Monsters vs. Aliens. He also portrayed Dr. Demento alongside Daniel Radcliffe in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Despite The Office’s immense popularity, Wilson was craving more recognition in the spotlight. This led to the actor’s unhappiness as he didn’t feel like the show was “enough” for him.

The Office’s Rainn Wilson wanted to be a movie star

As first reported by Variety, Wilson appeared on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast and discussed filming The Office. The actor revealed that he was “mostly unhappy” for several years while working on the NBC sitcom. He then realized how the show was Emmy-nominated and the incredible people he was working with on set.

“I wasn’t enjoying it. I was thinking about, ‘Why am I not a movie star? Why am I not the next Jack Black or the next Will Ferrell? How come I can’t have a movie career? Why don’t I have this development deal?” Wilson asked.

“When I was on The Office, I was clutching and grasping at, okay, I was making hundreds of thousands. I wanted millions, and I was a TV star, but I wanted to be a movie star. It was never enough. Humans have lived for hundreds of thousands of years, and ‘never enough’ has helped us as a species.”

