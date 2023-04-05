The Mandalorian: Who do Jack Black and Lizzo play?

Jack Black and Lizzo make a surprise appearance in The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 6 – but which characters do they play?

The Mandalorian has enjoyed its fair share of guest appearances over its run: John Leguizamo As Gor Koresh, Michael Biehn As Lang, Richard Ayoade As Q9-0, Timothy Olyphant As Cobb Vanth, and more.

In the newest episode, Bo-Katan, Din, and Grogu begin their mission to unite other Mandalorian clans, starting with a collective of mercenaries who’ve taken hefty payments to track down missing princes and protect independent worlds.

Article continues after ad

When they arrive on a never-before-seen planet, they’re greeted by its royal leaders, played by Jack Black and Lizzo – but who are their characters?

Who do Jack Black and Lizzo play in The Mandalorian?

Jack Black plays Captain Bombardier and Lizzo plays the Duchess, the elected leaders of Plaisir-15.

When the trio arrive on Plaisir-15, Bombardier explains that he was once a facilities planning manager for the Empire during the war, but he was able to help rebuild the planet through the New Republic’s amnesty program.

Article continues after ad

As for Lizzo’s Duchess, her family have presided over the planet since it was settled, and after Bombardier was sent to the planet as part of his rehabilitation, they fell in love.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“It was time for our planet to move into a new age. We held direct democratic elections for the first time in our history,” the Duchess explained, with Bombardier adding: “We’re both royals and elected leaders.”

Neither Captain Bombardier nor the Duchess have any connections to other characters in the Star Wars canon, unlike last week’s cameo from Zeb and Ahmed Best as Kelleran Beq so they’re likely just new characters created for Black and Lizzo’s guest appearances.

Article continues after ad

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episodes 1-6 are available to stream now. Check out our other coverage here.