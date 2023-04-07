The Mandalorian: Lizzo “cried all day” after bagging Season 3 role

Lizzo said she “cried all day” after bagging her role as The Duchess in The Mandalorian Season 3.

In case you missed it, the ‘About Damn Time’ singer made a surprise cameo in the Disney+ Star Wars spinoff show alongside Jack Black as The Duchess and Captain Bombardier respectively, royal leaders of a never-before-seen planet named Plazir-15.

The pair appeared in the latest episode – Season 3 Episode 6 – where they definitely passed the vibe check, both injecting some fun into the adventures of Bo-Katan, Din, and Grogu. We said in our review: “The cameos are hilarious, it manages to balance between self-contained plot and overarching progression, and above all else, it’s fun.”

It marked a particularly exciting moment for Lizzo, who has been a fan of The Mandalorian and the wider Star Wars franchise for some time – anyone else remember her epic Baby Yoda costume for Halloween 2021? But this wasn’t the only reason she became overrun with emotion after landing the role.

Lizzo “cried all day” after landing The Mandalorian Season 3 role

Taking to Instagram, Lizzo shared a number of behind-the-scenes and promo shots of her Season 3 character The Duchess while explaining that her late father was the one to introduce her to the magical Star Wars universe.

“When I was a young girl my dad introduced me to Star Wars like a rite of passage,” she wrote. “The trilogy’s are his favorite movies and quickly became mine.

“When Jon Favreau called me and offered the role of The Duchess I cried all day wishing my dad was still with us cus he’d be so proud. Star Wars was a dream I never thought was possible – but thanks to Jon, Bryce, and everyone in the galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars.

“I am in honorable company and forever grateful. This is The Way…. and May the Force be with you.”

Fans were quick to share words of support for the singer, with one writing: “An iconic moment in Star Wars history.” Another said: “Probably the best cameo in all of the Star Wars verse,” and a third, referring to her dad, added: “He manifested this for you, his baby girl.”

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episodes 1-6 are streaming on Disney+ now. Check out the rest of our coverage here.