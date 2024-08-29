When does Rings of Power take place? Lord of the Rings timeline explained

Rings of Power may be a prequel to the Lord of the Rings saga, but its place in the franchise’s timeline is a little more complicated.

With the long-awaited return of The Rings of Power, fans are getting ready to dip back into the world of Middle-earth.

But, as always, questions arise about how the show fits in. Rings of Power will feature multiple characters from throughout Lord of the Rings, but it is also a wholly unique entity from the films so many fans love.

Before you dive into Rings of Power’s Season 2 premiere, here’s what you need to know about when the Prime Video series takes place.

The Rings of Power is a prequel

Ben Rothstein/Prime Video Rings of Power is a prequel series set thousands of years before Bilbo’s adventures in The Hobbit.

Rings of Power is set during the Second Age. This puts Rings of Power thousands of years before the events of the next story in the timeline, The Hobbit.

Author J.R.R. Tolkien indicated in a 1958 letter (published in the collection The Letters of J.R.R. Tolkien) that the stories took place around 6,000 years before the present day. He said the modern era (or, at least, modern to him at the time) was somewhere between the Fifth and Seventh Age.

The Ages span thousands of years, though Tolkien’s letters hint that the ages may shorten as time goes on. He doesn’t explain if that is the case or why it may be, though.

Where does The Lord of the Rings trilogy fit in?

Warner Bros. Lord of the Rings is set in the Third Age of Tolkien’s iconic fantasy universe.

The original Lord of the Rings Trilogy is set in the Third Age, an era in which magic has faded and great dynasties have fallen.

Outside of Rings of Power, most other Lord of the Rings media is set in The Third Age. This includes The Hobbit trilogy, the Lord of the Rings games, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its sequel, Shadow of War, and the upcoming anime The War of the Rohirrim.

Notes for a potential sequel set in The Fourth Age, The New Shadow, were discovered following Tolkien’s death. The notes are incomplete, though, and it’s believed Tolkien scrapped the idea long before his death.

The show changes certain things

Prime Video Rings of Power adapts much of its story from notes written by Tolkien for Lord of the Rings.

Rings of Power does take liberties with its own timeline so it can focus on the story without having to worry about the nuance of the lore that precedes it. Most of the show draws inspiration from The Silmarillion, a posthumous Tolkien that serves as a prequel to The Hobbit.

However, it’s also changed things due to legal issues, as Amazon doesn’t have all the rights to The Silmarillion. As such, Rings of Power draws heavy inspiration from appendices describing and summarizing the events that Tolkien wrote for Lord of the Rings.

As one fan explained on the Lord of the Rings Reddit, “The Rings of Power is a completely different kind of adaptation. It’s basically extrapolated from an outline of a story told across The Lord of the Rings and its appendices in about 30 pages of text, if that. There’s maybe 400 more pages that Amazon don’t have the rights to.”

Which characters appear in both timelines?

Prime Video Several ageless characters, such as Sauron, are able to appear in both Rings of Power and Lord of the Rings.

A few characters in Rings of Power also appeared in the original film series. Galadriel is the most notable, having been shifted to a sort of main character, unlike her role in the books.

We also see a younger version of Elrond, the High-Lord of Rivendell, and Gil-Galad, the last High-King of the Elves.

Isildur, an ancestor to Aragorn, also appears in The Rings of Power. He’s only briefly seen in Fellowship of the Ring, defeating Sauron and refusing to give up the One Ring.

There’s also the Stranger, who is heavily implied to be Gandalf. There’s also the looming threat of Sauron, who will finally appear in Season 2.

Speaking of, keep up with new episodes of Rings of Power Season 2 each week, and check out our guides on Morgoth’s origins and powers, Rhûn, and the three Elven rings.