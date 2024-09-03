Is Rings of Power canon? Lord of the Rings & Tolkien connections explained

Rings of Power has faced its fair share of scrutiny over the complex canon and lore of Lord of the Rings. So, just how closely is it all connected?

While Marvel and Star Wars fans debate timelines and practicalities, adherence to established rules and parameters is a particularly hot topic with Tolkien fans. Especially after Amazon revived the franchise for a new age.

Rings of Power Season 2 continues the show’s commitment to striking out on its own while staying faithful to broader themes.

Article continues after ad

Though there’s been Rings of Power backlash, there’s a good reason to let go of the reins a little; the show doesn’t erase the original Lord of the Rings canon.

Rings of Power isn’t canon

Rings of Power is not canon to the Lord of the Rings books. It exists in a separate continuity.

Amazon

The Rings of Power timeline is inspired by different chunks of Tolkien lore, including parts of The Silmarillion book and Second Age stories.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It follows the beat of its own drum, so to speak. The show takes some liberties while mostly adhering to larger points and timelines.

What Lord of the Rings rights does Amazon have?

Amazon has the rights to The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, The Return of the King, the appendices, and The Hobbit books.

Showrunner J.D. Payne told Variety, “We have the rights solely to The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, The Return of the King, the appendices, and The Hobbit. And that is it. We do not have the rights to The Silmarillion, Unfinished Tales, The History of Middle-earth, or any of those other books.”

Article continues after ad

“There’s a version of everything we need for the Second Age in the books we have the rights to,” showrunner Patrick McKay said. “As long as we’re painting within those lines and not egregiously contradicting something we don’t have the rights to, there’s a lot of leeway and room to dramatize and tell some of the best stories that [Tolkien] ever came up with.”

Article continues after ad

Is Rings of Power canon to the movies?

Rings of Power does not share a canon with the Lord of the Rings movies. They are two separate adaptation continuities based on the same source material.

Article continues after ad

Warner Bros.’ LOTR and Hobbit movies have their own timeline – even if there’s a kind of spiritual connection between all the on-screen adventures.

“We’ve been given something… a stewardship,” Payne added. “People have been in Middle-earth before us, wonderful artists who have brought Middle-earth to life in a variety of different mediums and different ways.

“People will be here after us, but right now we are the ones who have been given this torch to carry [and] to work alongside Tolkien himself in a very real way.”

Article continues after ad

Read about Morgoth, the Elven Rings, and Rings of Power cast for more. Or, find other TV shows streaming this month if you’ve room for more small screen action.