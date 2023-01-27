The Last of Us fans prepare for Abby in Season 2: “She’s coming”

The Last of Us has just been renewed for Season 2 by HBO, and fans are all saying the same thing: Abby is coming.

We’re only two episodes into the first season of the HBO adaptation, and it’s been near-perfect. Episode 1 adapted the game’s harrowing opener perfectly, while Episode 2 brought its clicking horrors to life.

From the get-go, we’ve known that Season 1 would tell the entire story of the first game, leaving room for Part II next time – co-showrunner Craig Mazin even hinted it could take place over multiple seasons.

Now a second season has been confirmed, fans are excited (and nervous) about the arrival of Abby Anderson.

Fans anticipate Abby in The Last of Us Season 2

Abby is the main antagonist in The Last of Us Part II. We won’t get into any details regarding what she does or why she’s controversial – but we’ll say this: the backlash was ridiculous, and she’s an incredible character.

Given it’s likely the second season will at least begin telling the story of Part II, it’s basically guaranteed we’ll see Abby at some point. “Abby about to be the most hated character on the internet,” one user wrote.

“LIVE ACTION ABBY IN THE LAST OF US SEASON 2 SHE’S COMING!!!” another wrote. “A whole new wave of Abby hate is about to come. We have to defend our Queen,” a third tweeted.

“Abby is gonna rip this show’s fan base in half,” another wrote. “HBO TLOU got renewed I wish a very zero social media presence to whoever they cast as Abby,” a fifth tweeted. “I can already see the discourse happening all over again and we fighting with our lives to defend Abby and Abby’s actress,” another wrote.

While Abby’s casting has yet to be announced, some fans believe The Wilds star Shannon Berry has already been chosen for the role.

Following news of the show’s renewal, co-creator Neil Druckmann said: “I’m humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey.

“The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations.

“Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with Season 2! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!”

The Last of Us Episode 3 will be available to watch on January 29 in the US and January 30 in the UK. You can check out the rest of our coverage here.