The Last of Us fans think they know who’ll play Abby in Season 2

Like or loathe her, Abby will eventually appear in The Last of Us TV show – and fans already think they know who’ll play her in Season 2.

HBO’s adaptation of the acclaimed 2013 game got off to an incredible start with its first episode, setting it up to be one of the best shows of the year straight out of the gate – you can read our review here.

One thing about Season 1 is certain: as confirmed by Neil Druckmann, Naughty Dog’s co-president and a showrunner on the series, it’s covering the entirety of the first game, including the Left Behind DLC. Which means that Season 2 will likely cover Part 2 of the games.

For those who’ve played the second game (and experienced the ridiculous backlash), there may be some apprehension over Season 2 – especially for whoever is chosen to play Abby. Don’t worry if you’re a newbie – we won’t spoil anything to do with Abby in The Last of Us Part II.

The Last of Us fans spot possible Abby actress for Season 2

Eagle-eyed fans believe Shannon Berry could be in line to play Abby in The Last of Us Season 2. It’s likely she’d be around for multiple seasons given the scope of the second game.

There are a few reasons. Firstly, she does have quite a resemblance to the character. Secondly, she herself has acknowledged it, once tweeting: “Ok I’ve seen too many people now say I look like Abby from The Last of Us and wow they’re kind of right.”

Thirdly, she follows Bella Ramsey on Instagram, who plays Ellie in the series. And fourthly, Druckmann also follows her on Instagram.

“Neil Druckmann do you know something we don’t,” one user tweeted. “Hello I’m going to be insufferable about this but… she’d be SUCH A GREAT CHOICE!!!” another wrote.

“I see the vision but I’m also just gonna be very hateful of Abby regardless of who plays her,” a third wrote. “Nah I can’t have Shannon playing Abby because I will go so feral to protect her from the Abby hate,” a fourth tweeted.

The Last of Us Episode 2 will be available to watch on January 22 in the US and January 23 in the UK.

For more TLOU content, check out some of our below guides:

