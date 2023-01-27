HBO has renewed The Last of Us for Season 2

HBO has officially confirmed that the newest hit show The Last of Us is going to be returning for a Season 2.

The massively-acclaimed adaptation of Naughty Dog’s game series of the same name, The Last of Us, has captivated audiences and drawn some of the biggest numbers HBO has ever seen.

Perhaps the biggest hit for the network since the equally-hyped Game of Thrones, it seemed inevitable that HBO would bring it back for a second season.

On January 27, 2023, HBO confirmed that, indeed, The Last of Us has been renewed for Season 2.

It is not yet known when this season will air or when production will begin, but it is certainly pleasing for TLOU fans who have been clamoring to see the continuing adventures of Joel and Ellie.

What will happen in Season 2?

Without getting into spoilers, Season 2 is very likely to cover the events of game sequel, The Last of Us Part II.

Fans have already speculated that show and game creator Neil Druckmann has already cast the character Abby for the second season. In the game, Abby is the most important new characters and will introduce the player to the wider world of the apocalypse, as well as the consequences of what Joel and Ellie have to do to survive in this world.

The Last of Us Episode 3 will be available to watch on January 29 in the US and January 30 in the UK. You can check out the rest of our coverage here.