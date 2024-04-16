The Jinx: How to watch Season 1 ahead of Season 2

With the anticipated Season 2 of The Jinx just around the corner, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Season 1 of the documentary series.

In 2015, Robert Durst was the center of arguably the best true crime documentary of the decade, culminating in a jaw-dropping twist ending that landed him in prison for the murder of his friend, Susan Berman.

Although the New York real estate heir died while behind bars in 2022, there’s still so much of this case to be explored, which is why The Jinx creator Andrew Jarecki decided to create a second chapter.

Following eight more years of investigation into Durst and the 1982 disappearance of his ex-wife, Kathie McCormack, The Jinx Season 2 is nearly ready for its premiere. If you want to make sure you’re up to date with the facts, here’s how to watch Season 1.

How to watch The Jinx Season 1

All six episodes of The Jinx Season 1, aka The Jinx: The Life And Deaths of Robert Durst, are available to stream on Max now.

The true crime docuseries is an HBO production, so it’s no surprise it’s on the network’s streaming platform. You can also rent or buy the full first chapter on various on-demand platforms, including Amazon Prime.

What is The Jinx Season 2 about?

The Jinx Season 2, officially titled The Jinx – Part Two, is a six-part series that picks up where the first installment left off, showing prison calls with Durst prior to his death, as well as interviews with new witnesses.

Jarecki and his filmmaking team continued their investigation for another eight years after Season 1, putting it all together for the second chapter. There will also be footage from the interrogation room where detectives first interviewed Durst after his arrest.

There are still many unanswered questions surrounding the case; although Durst was charged with Berman’s murder, he died from natural causes before he could be put on trial over the death of Kathie. Season 2 promises to shed further light on this case, while uncovering plenty more revelations about the life and crimes of Durst.

The Jinx – Part Two premieres on HBO on April 21 at 10pm ET / PT, where it will also be available to stream on Max, with new episodes dropping weekly. For more true crime, check out all of the new documentaries hitting streaming this month.