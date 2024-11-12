When does Landman start? Full release schedule and episodes

Landman is starting soon on Paramount Plus, and when it does, Taylor Sheridan will blow open the demanding world of oil rigging (probably very literally).

As part of November’s slate of new TV shows, Landman is joining Taylor Sheridan’s other Paramount gems like Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 and Lioness Season 2.

Starring Billy Bob Thornton, the new drama will explore the high-stakes world of Texas oil rigging, and how it impacts the families who endeavour to make their money in the industry.

Sounds like good (and potentially messy) fun, so be sure to note down when Landman starts so you don’t miss a thing. For full release details, read on.

Landman Episodes 1 and 2 premiere on Sunday, November 17, 2024 on Paramount+.

The first two episodes are premiering at the same time on the streaming service. After that, new episodes will be released every Sunday until the season finale on January 12, 2025.

There will be ten episodes in total.

In case you hadn’t already worked it out, that means three Taylor Sheridan shows – Landman, Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, and Lioness Season 2 – will all be running at once through November and December! That’s a whole ‘lotta Taylor.

Landman full release schedule

Here’s the full Landman release schedule (with episode titles):

Episode 1: ‘Landman’ – November 17, 2024

Episode 2: ‘Dreamers and Losers’ – November 17, 2024

Episode 3: ‘Hell Has a Front Yard’ – November 24, 2024

Episode 4: ‘The Sting of Second Chances’ – December 1, 2024

Episode 5: ‘TBC’ – December 8, 2024

Episode 6: ‘Beware the Second Beating’ – December 15, 2024

Episode 7: ‘All Roads Lead to a Hole’ – December 22, 2024

Episode 8: ‘TBC’ – November 29, 2024

Episode 9: ‘WolfCamp’ – January 5, 2024

Episode 10: ‘The Crumbs of Hope’ – January 12, 2024

What’s it about?

Landman, based on the Boomtown podcast, follows the daily lives and dealings of the Norris family as they attempt to navigate the tricky oil rigging industry in Texas.

The official synopsis is as follows: “Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Landman is a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs.

“Based on the notable 11-part podcast ‘Boomtown’ from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.”

Because all 10 episodes were written by Sheridan, you can be sure to expect backstabbing, bloodthirsty politics, and a couple of explosions or two.

Landman stars Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Jon Hamm, and Demi Moore.

How to watch

The only way to watch Landman is with a Paramount+ subscription.

It’s a Paramount+ exclusive, as a matter of fact! For a full breakdown of prices and other details, check out our guide on how to watch Landman.

