The Devil’s Plan Episodes 1-4: Who was eliminated first?

Netflix‘s The Devil’s Plan released its first four episodes, with its first contestant out of twelve getting eliminated after the second round of Main Match games.

The South Korean competition series is a doozy to keep up with as the Main Matches include complex and detailed rules. In the first Main Match, the contestants had to take on an orchestrated version of what many can describe as the Mafia game.

But the round only led to two players being sent to prison and no elimination. The Prize match was a fun twist on figuring out puzzles. While some players gained an advantage of more pieces, no prize money was added due to losing the game.

In The Devil’s Plan Episodes 3 and 4, the stakes were high as the twelve contestants were divided into teams, hoping to gain an advantage. While there were two teams and each member trying to help one another, only one person was the first to be eliminated in The Devil’s Plan.

Bad decisions led to the first elimination in The Devil’s Plan

The first to be eliminated of the twelve contestants in The Devil’s Plan was Guillaume Patry.

After the first set of Main Match and Prize games, Guillaume had the most pieces and joined forces with Lee Si-won, Ha Seok-jin, and Kim Dong-jae. The second Main Match was the Rules Race. Each contestant used colored blocks to create a cause-and-effect sentence. It would activate during the game and give them an advantage. For example: if a player leaves prison during the game, the player who made the rule gets an escape prison card.

There were two dice, one to roll as normal, and a special dice to use by trading a card. The players would roll the dice and advance depending on the number they landed. They could also roll to land in prison. If in prison, they could only leave if they landed on the “leave prison” side of the dice. If a player advances to the “office,” with the help of their team, they can change the group rule.

It proved early on that Guillaume and his team were at a disadvantage as their personal rules had no action clauses and did not benefit them. The other team had multiple players with the same rule, allowing them to receive multiple escape prison cards. As the game progressed, Guillaume and his team often found themselves in jail as the others advanced.

But there’s a trick. The only way for Guillaume to survive was if he won 10th or 11th place. The tenth place would give up one piece, while the 11th would give up three. Last place would give up five. Guillaume had four pieces.

By the end of the Rules Race, Guillaume was up against Dong-jae. Both were in prison and needed to roll to leave. Dong-jae escaped prison and later rolled a two. In the end, Guillaume never left prison with Dong-jae rolling his way to victory and safety. Dong-jae later felt guilty having believed his actions hurt his teammates.

