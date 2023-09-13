The Crow is “anti-Marvel” movie says producer of reboot

Brandon Lee became a prolific actor thanks to his leading role in the dark superhero comic book movie The Crow, which is now set for a reboot. With Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs set to lead, producer Sam Pressman says fans will be blown away by what they have in store – and that it is an “anti-Marvel” movie.

The son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, Brandon Lee’s rise to fame was short-lived due to a fatal accident on set. Filming Eric Draven’s (Lee) cinematic death by gunshot became a tragic reality when a prop gun accident fatally shot Lee. Having filmed a majority of his scenes, The Crow was finished with script rewrites and stunt doubles. It premiered in remembrance of the late actor.

The Crow franchise led to a few sequels but none became a cult classic success like the original. Details to reboot the 1994 movie circulated for months with Jason Momoa as the lead. On September 7, it was announced that Skarsgård and FKA Twigs would lead, with Lionsgate having acquired the movie.

Following the original comic book storyline, the film will focus on a man who comes back from the dead to avenge his fiancé’s murder. Sam Pressman, the son of Ed Pressman, will follow in his father’s footsteps and also produce The Crow reboot. He teases fans are in for a grander universe that is nothing like Marvel.

Sam Pressman says there’s talk of expanding The Crow universe

Sam Pressman revealed there are plans for a bigger cinematic universe, animated series, or games. With plans to expand the comic storyline, Pressman said the original storyline and reboot is nothing like Marvel. “We’re finally at a point where we can really explore those other avenues because it’s such a unique property in that it is not a studio film, it’s not a Marvel film – it’s kind of an anti-Marvel film,” he told Deadline.

The Crow reboot marks a grand shift from the original movie. Many fans felt Brandon Lee’s portrayal of Eric Draven was unmatched. While the reboot will follow the comic book, there’s no denying that The Crow had a unique look and gothic cinematic feel that is hard to replicate or outdo.

But Pressman has high hopes for the reboot. “The Crow has been a very central and integral part of our company and I’m really proud of the progress and the work that has been done,” he told the outlet. “I think the movie is just going to blow people away. Our partners want to approach it in a very 360 way, whether it be video games, an animated series, or a universe, but it’s got this cosmic legacy that can expand beyond a singular story.”

Eric Draven is a hopeful rockstar excited to marry the love of his life. But their crime-ridden city, much like Gotham, leaves them at death’s door. A group of criminals break into their home on Halloween. Draven walks in on them and is forced to watch his partner being assaulted and murdered. Divine dark intervention leads a crow to bring Eric back to life. He gets a chance to avenge her and move on in peace.

