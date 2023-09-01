Ron Perlman sparks hopes for Hellboy return to “finish the trilogy”

No one wore the red paint and horns of Hellboy better than Ron Perlman in the 2004 and 2009 movies by Guillermo Del Torro. Now, the actor has given some news of his possible return.

Back in the 2000s when the era of comic book superheroes was booming, Perlman brought the red-deviled Hellboy to life. While the characters and movies became cult classics years later, neither the first movie nor the second was a box-office success.

The storyline closely followed the comics of an infant demon entering through another dimensional portal. He becomes the adopted son of a young scientist who later forms a secret paranormal organization. Fans have long been waiting for news of a third installment with no luck.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In 2019, Lionsgate took on the red horns with David Harbour in the lead role for Hellboy. The movie got some criticism for its portrayal of certain characters and deviation from the movies fans knew and loved. It may seem that fans have some hope of a third movie, as Perlman breaks his silence again on his possible return.

Ron Perlman wants to finish the Hellboy trilogy

Despite his age since the original movies, Perlman wants to do right by the fans and return for the third installment of Hellboy.

Article continues after ad

Back in 2004, Perlman was 54 years old and still in his career prime. Playing Hellboy for two movies wasn’t a big deal for the actor. More than a decade later, the actor has aged a bit. He comically said, “Am I eager to do Hellboy 3? No, I’m 71 f*cking years old,” according to Variety in 2022. But even a year ago, Perlman knew the fans deserved a third movie. “[But] we owe this to the fans, and we should give it to them because it would be an epic conclusion. So Guillermo, if you’re reading, I’m not done pounding you to get this f*cking thing done.”

Article continues after ad

Now in 2023, Perlman is sticking to his horns. According to ComicBook, Perlman told Geek House Show, “If we were to make the third movie of the trilogy, I would love to do that, yeah.” But the actor says he will only return to finish off the trilogy, not to continue a longer franchise.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“It was meant to be three movies, so I would go back and do it if we could finish the trilogy. But those are the only circumstances,” said the actor. A third movie would be interesting to see in terms of storyline. As fans know, the second movie had Liz Sherman (Selma Blair) get pregnant with twins. Because so many years have passed, Hellboy 3 will likely have a big time jump to make up for it.

Article continues after ad

Would Selma Blair return for Hellboy 3?

Blair was also a huge advocate for Hellboy 3 as her co-star Ron Perlman, but she has not recently commented on playing her title character again.

Article continues after ad

In 2019, Blair did show her distaste for the 2019 reboot, but only because the original franchise did not work. “Our hearts are broken that it didn’t work out with the greatest third installment ever written that I wish I could play more than anything in the world,” Blair told Cinemablend.

In 2018, Blair announced she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis that hindered some of her speech and movement. But the actor has pushed forward and continued her acting career. She played the lead role in Another Life as Harper Glass and as a contestant in Dancing With the Stars.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can read more TV & Movies content in our hub here, and Ron Perlman’s latest on-screen role in Transformers Rise of the Beasts here.