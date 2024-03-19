The Chosen reveals Holy Week Season 4 event after streaming delay

Good news, The Chosen fans: Season 4 may be taking a while to come to streaming, but a Holy Week event is bringing the new episodes back to cinemas for a discounted price.

Dallas Jenkins’ multi-season show about the life and ministry of Jesus Christ had humble beginnings: it technically began with a 2017 pilot revolving around Jesus’ birth, but it sparked a historic crowdfunding campaign that saw The Chosen become the biggest audience-funded project in TV history.

In February this year, after past successes in cinemas, Season 4 was exclusively released in theaters. While incredibly popular, grossing nearly $30 million, fans accustomed to watching the series for free criticized the move.

While fans suspected it could drop on streaming during Holy Week, that’s not quite the case — instead, it’s returning to cinemas for a three-day screening event.

The Chosen Season 4 returns to cinemas for Holy Week

All eight episodes of The Chosen Season 4 will be available to watch in cinemas across the US and Canada between March 28-30.

Episodes 1-3: Maundy Thursday, March 28

Episodes 4-6: Good Friday, March 29

Episodes 7-8 on Holy Saturday, March 30

That’s not all: at Cinemark, you can watch all three batches for $30; at Marcus Theaters, it only costs $27.50 to watch all of the episodes; and if you book through Fandango, use THECHOSENSEASON4 to get half off.

Some important things to note: “Because it’s such a big discount, there’s a limited number of half-off tickets. IF you can afford full price, let’s please save the discount for folks who wouldn’t otherwise be able to go. Like Andrew said in Season 3, ‘God wants everybody to come to the party’,” the website explains.

While Season 4 was originally planned to drop on streaming in time for Easter, it “isn’t an option yet” due to “legal issues” that haven’t been resolved, Jenkins recently explained. While unconfirmed, it’s believed it stems from an alleged breach between The Chosen LLC and its “former partner” Angel Studios, the same company behind Sound of Freedom.

In the meantime, you can find out more about when to expect The Chosen Season 4 on streaming, as well as possible plans for a resurrection movie alongside Mel Gibson’s Passion of the Christ sequel.