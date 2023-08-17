The Chosen One cast: All actors & characters

With the premiere of Netflix’s new series The Chosen One, here’s your guide to the important actors and characters.

What would happen if you survive a terrible accident only to realize that you have god-like super powers? Well, Netflix‘s newest series The Chosen One is set to answer that question.

Based on the ’90s Mexican comic book American Jesus, this six part series explores the length people will go to secure their own miracles and how one boy is caught in a supernatural mystery.

But, before you jump into this mystical series, check out this guide to all of the actors and characters in The Chosen One.

The Chosen One actors and characters

The official synopsis for the series reads: “Jodie, a twelve-year-old boy in Baja California, suddenly discovers he has Jesus-like powers: he can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk, and, perhaps, even raise the dead!

As the Evangelical and the Yaquí leaders in town try to get him to use his powers to save mankind, all Jodie wants to do is impress the girl he likes and stand up to his bullies. As Jodie struggles and eventually comes to terms with his destiny, everything gets thrown for a loop when he realizes he discovers the truth around his identity.”

Jodie: Bobby Luhnow

Netflix

Bobby Luhnow plays Jodie, a twelve-year-old boy from Santa Rosalía, Baja California Sur, who discovers that he has Jesus-like powers after surviving a freak accident.

Luhnow is an up-and-coming actor and The Chosen One is his first acting credit.

Sarah: Dianna Agron

Netflix

Dianna Agron plays Sarah, Jodie’s protective mother who tries to help him through this supernatural experience.

Agron is best known for her role as Quinn Fabray in Glee, but has appeared in other works such as Veronica Mars, Ralph Breaks the Internet, I Am Number Four, Shiva Baby, and Burlesque.

Magda: Lilith Amelie Siordia Mejia

Netflix

Lilith Amelie Siordia Mejia plays Magda, the only girl in Jodie’s crew of close friends, who has a complicated family situation and a serious crush on Jodie.

Mejia is a new actress and The Chosen One is her first acting credit.

Tuka: Juanito Anguamea

Netflix

Juanito Anguamea plays Tuka, one of Jodie’s best friends. Like his character, Anguamea has Yaqui roots and speaks the language.

The Chosen One marks Anguamea’s first on-screen acting role.

Padre Cruz: Carlos Bardem

Netflix

Carlos Bardem plays Padre Cruz, a priest who grows increasingly suspicious about Jodie’s newfound Jesus-like powers.

Bardem is best-known for his roles in Spanish language series and films such as The Lord of the Skies and Centauro, and he’s also appeared in the Apple TV+ thriller Echo 3 and 2016’s Assassin’s Creed.

Lemuel: Tenoch Huerta

Netflix

Tenoch Huerta plays Lemuel, a special agent for a mysterious organization who arrives in town to investigate Jodie’s powers.

Huerta is best known for his role as Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but he can also be seen in works such as The Forever Purge, Spectre, and Narcos: Mexico.

The Chosen One is now streaming on Netflix, while you can find out more about American Jesus here.