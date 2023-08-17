The Chosen One is a new Netflix series based on the American Jesus comics – here’s what to expect from the show.

Writer Mark Millar and artist Peter Gross launched the American Jesus series of comic books in 2004, with the official synopsis as follows:

“After surviving a freak accident, a 12-year-old boy discovers he’s the returned Jesus Christ. He can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk… he can even raise the dead. How will he deal with his destiny and lead the world through a conflict that’s been thousands of years in the making?”

Netflix has turned those comics into a new six-part series that is now streaming. Here’s everything you need to know about the show’s plot.

What is The Chosen One about? Netflix series explained

“Is Jodie a savior, a fraud, or worse?” asks new Netflix series The Chosen One, with the story described as followed on the streamer’s Tudum website:

“Growing up in the late ’90s in a small town in Baja California Sur, Mexico, 12-year-old Jodie sticks mostly to his tight group of friends. At home he’s raised by a single mom. At school he gets bullied once in a while because of his ‘gringo’ looks. But when he and his friends set out on an epic quest in the desert, Jodie somehow survives a freak accident that by all accounts should have been fatal.

“Back home in Santa Rosalía, a town where Catholicism mingles with local Yaqui Indigenous traditions, no one can explain it or believe it. Then, out of nowhere, Jodie begins to perform what seem like miracles, healing the sick and turning water into wine.

“His actions draw crowds – and a fair amount of skepticism. Is Jodie a savior or a false prophet – or something far darker and more dangerous? A stranger shows up in town, asking too many questions. And after Jodie’s mom makes a major confession to her son, Jodie’s more determined than ever to fulfill his destiny, even as the discovery of his past threatens his future.”

On the same site, Netflix also features this synopsis for The Chosen One: “A local priest becomes suspicious when 12-year-old Jodie escapes death in a harrowing accident and suddenly begins to show signs of supernatural powers.

“Jodie’s friend Tuka, a Yaqui and Mexican kid, defends him. Another friend, Magda, needs a miracle of her own. Even the guy who bullies Jodie at school demands a healing favor. Meanwhile, a shadowy investigator shows up, trying to dig up proof. Now Jodie’s mom decides it’s time they leave town again – before the truth comes out.”

The Chosen One is now streaming on Netflix, while you can find out more about American Jesus here.