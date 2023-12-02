The Boys drop new violent Season 4 trailer

The Boys are back in town…almost, with the trailer for Season 4 finally dropping, and it’s got plenty to talk about.

It’s only been four years since The Boys first appeared on Prime Video, and yet it’s become one of the most popular TV shows out there. With three seasons under it’s belt, and a growing number of spin-off shows, the hype train (or the A-Train in this case) clearly isn’t stopping, as Season 4 is now on the way.

Article continues after ad

Based on Garth Ennis’ comics, the series follows this plot: “Superheroes are often as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and sometimes even as revered as gods. But that’s when they’re using their powers for good. What happens when the heroes go rogue and start abusing their powers? When it’s the powerless against the super powerful, the Boys head out on a heroic quest to expose the truth about the Seven and Vought, the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. Based on the comic book series of the same name.”

Article continues after ad

Season 3 arguably ended with main villain Homelander at his most powerful, but also his most unstable. And by the looks of the new Season 4 trailer, things are only going to get even crazier.

Article continues after ad

The Boys Season 4 drops new bloody trailer

The trailer for The Boys Season 4 finally dropped on December 2, with the subheading “Season 4 is a riot. Strap in lads, coming your way 2024.”

Check out said trailer below:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The trailer features some violent lewd imagery, as per usualt for the series, along with an ominous voice over explaining “All democracies fail, because people are f*cking stupid. But if you crush the masses, who builds your monuments?”

Article continues after ad

The Boy Season 4 promo has been steadily pouring in over the last couple of days, with a few “first look” images being released on social media, including that of new cast members:

Article continues after ad

There’s also been numerous posters, serving the tone of the upcoming season very well, along with our two leads.

Plus, a brand new The Boys spin-off series, The Boys: Mexico, has also just been announced, meaning we’ve got plenty of subversive superhero media on the way.

The Boys Seasons 1-3 is currently available to watch on Amazon Prime. Read more of our The Boys content here.