TV & Movies

The best Robert Downey Jr. movie you’ve never seen takes over Netflix

Kayla Harrington
Robert Downey Jr., Robert Duvall, and Dax Shepard in The JudgeWarner Bros. Pictures

Despite coming out 10 years ago, Robert Downey Jr.’s The Judge has climbed to the top of Netflix’s movie chart.

While Downey is mostly associated with Marvel movies or Oppenheimer, his lesser-known titles are still worth watching — and one such film, The Judge, is currently sitting at number two on Netflix‘s charts.

Released in 2014, it follows Hank Palmer (Downey Jr), a brilliant but shady lawyer who returns to his hometown in Indiana for his mother’s funeral. However, before he can process his grief, he finds himself having to defend his estranged father, Judge Joseph Palmer (Robert Duvall), from a murder charge.

While the movie wasn’t a huge hit with critics (it currently sits at 49% on Rotten Tomatoes), Downey Jr’s fans absolutely love this movie — and they’re not shy at explaining why others should watch it now that the streaming service has acquired it.

“Excellent legal/family drama about fathers and sons that Hollywood doesn’t make anymore. Robert Duvall & Robert Downey Jr. are razor sharp and at the top of their game which elevates the script to above average. I highly recommend this film if you like intense courtroom drama and dramatic family situations,” one viewer wrote.

Another commented, “There’s masses of good acting going on in this movie . Clever writing. Emotional interplay. It’s just lovely. And Willie Nelson will tear your heart out. Brilliant,” while a third remarked, “[The movie] makes me cherish my dad and all the hard choices he had to make for me to progress.”

The Judge made $84.4 million worldwide and Duvall received several award nominations for his role, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild and a Satellite Award.

For more on this movie, we’ve got The Judge filming locations and The Judge soundtrack details. If you’re looking for something else to watch after The Judge, make sure to check out the best new movies to stream this month and take a look our guide to the best TV shows to watch in 2024.

Related Topics

netflix

About The Author

Kayla Harrington

Kayla is a TV and Movies Writer at Dexerto. She's huge fan of Marvel (especially if Wanda Maximoff is involved), shows that make you laugh then cry, and any cooking show found on the Food Network. Before Dexerto, she wrote for Mashable, BuzzFeed, and The Mary Sue. You can contact her at kayla.harrington@dexerto.com

keep reading
Hugh Grant as Thurl Ravenscroft in Unfrosted
TV & Movies
Unfrosted climbs Netflix charts, but viewers are split over the Jerry Seinfeld movie
Jessica Cullen
Jon Hamm as Don Draper in Unfrosted
TV & Movies
Unfrosted is getting slammed for “cheap” Mad Men cameo
Jessica Cullen
Park Sung-hoon in Queen of Tears finale.
K-Drama
Queen of Tears star’s villain role was so convincing he got hate DMs
Gabriela Silva
Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore in Blended movie.
TV & Movies
Adam Sandler 2014 comedy climbs Netflix charts
Gabriela Silva
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech