The best Robert Downey Jr. movie you’ve never seen takes over Netflix

Despite coming out 10 years ago, Robert Downey Jr.’s The Judge has climbed to the top of Netflix’s movie chart.

While Downey is mostly associated with Marvel movies or Oppenheimer, his lesser-known titles are still worth watching — and one such film, The Judge, is currently sitting at number two on Netflix‘s charts.

Released in 2014, it follows Hank Palmer (Downey Jr), a brilliant but shady lawyer who returns to his hometown in Indiana for his mother’s funeral. However, before he can process his grief, he finds himself having to defend his estranged father, Judge Joseph Palmer (Robert Duvall), from a murder charge.

While the movie wasn’t a huge hit with critics (it currently sits at 49% on Rotten Tomatoes), Downey Jr’s fans absolutely love this movie — and they’re not shy at explaining why others should watch it now that the streaming service has acquired it.

“Excellent legal/family drama about fathers and sons that Hollywood doesn’t make anymore. Robert Duvall & Robert Downey Jr. are razor sharp and at the top of their game which elevates the script to above average. I highly recommend this film if you like intense courtroom drama and dramatic family situations,” one viewer wrote.

Another commented, “There’s masses of good acting going on in this movie . Clever writing. Emotional interplay. It’s just lovely. And Willie Nelson will tear your heart out. Brilliant,” while a third remarked, “[The movie] makes me cherish my dad and all the hard choices he had to make for me to progress.”

The Judge made $84.4 million worldwide and Duvall received several award nominations for his role, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild and a Satellite Award.

For more on this movie, we've got The Judge filming locations and The Judge soundtrack details. If you're looking for something else to watch after The Judge, make sure to check out the best new movies to stream this month and take a look our guide to the best TV shows to watch in 2024.