The best Barbie poster memes we’ve spotted on Twitter

The new Barbie posters are out, and Twitter is having a blast with meme generators. Here are the best ones we’ve found.

Wrapped in plastic, she’s fantastic, and her movie is looking like it’s going to be fantastic as well. Barbie, the upcoming film by Greta Gerwig, is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year.

The film, which is set to drop this summer, has been taking social media by storm. And not just due to the movie looking great – which its latest trailer proves – but also the new character posters that have been doing the rounds online.

These posters have now sparked tons of memes, which are popping up all over Twitter. We’ve been loving them all, and we can’t wait to show you the best ones.

The Barbie promo pieces are out

Along with the trailer, character posters were released, showing all the Barbies, Kens, and humans that we are set to meet throughout the film.

The posters are colorful and fun, and have short little captions for each of the characters, letting us know who they are. For example, “This Barbie is a doctor,” or in Ken’s case, “He’s just Ken.”

The poster style became instantly iconic, and with its simple enough design, templates that could let you generate your own poster began popping up all over Twitter.

Now Twitter’s feed is filled to the brim with Barbie poster memes, and considering how funny some of them are, we can’t be mad at them. Below we’ve posted some of the best.

Best Barbie poster memes on Twitter

The Barbie memes started off strong, with many featuring other iconic film characters, including Pearl from the recent horror sensation, Sharpay Evans from High School Musical, and Eduardo from The Social Network.

Celebrity icons will never stop being meme’d, so we of course got Ariana DeBose’s recent Oscar performance and Gwyneth Paltrow’s skiing trial thrown into the fray.

And Twitter obviously loves combining memes with each other, so we got sightings of the “She’s so crazy” girl and Tati Westbrook’s “Bye Sister” video. Not to mention the Starbuck’s lemon loaf, which of course takes the cake (sorry).

Also, while not exactly using the poster generator template, this meme remains far from normal.

No doubt there’ll be plenty more Barbie memes to come, and we can’t wait to see them on our Twitter feeds.

Barbie will premiere in cinemas on July 21, 2023. Read more about the film here.