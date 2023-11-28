The Bear Season 3 gets exciting update and teases guest stars

The Bear is prepping for its Season 3 shift, with the show set to kick off production early into next year and Jeremy Allen White hoping for more A-list guest stars.

The Beef may be gone, but The Bear is here to stay. Following a stupendous debut season, audiences flocked to FX and Hulu’s acclaimed boiling-point drama for a second helping earlier this year.

The show, created by Christopher Storer, follows Carmy (White) and his motley crew of chefs who attempt to level up their cooking game, all while dealing with personal woes; anxiety, the sudden re-emergence of childhood sweethearts, and… more anxiety.

Season 3’s renewal was announced shortly after the end of the writers’ strike, and with SAG-AFTRA also striking a new deal, The Bear’s cast will soon be returning to the kitchen.

The Bear Season 3 eyes early 2024 start

The Bear is aiming to begin production on Season 3 sometime in late February-early March, as per Deadline.

White, who’ll also star in A24’s The Iron Claw in December this year, told the outlet that he “hopes” to see his perpetually stressed chef escape the walk-in fridge we last saw him in at the end of Season 2.

The actor hasn’t received scripts for the third season yet, but he’s hoping there’ll be another weapons-grade batch of guest stars. Last time, notably in Episode 6, several big-ticket players portrayed members of the Berzatto clan, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, John Mulaney, Gillian Jacobs, as well as the return of Jon Bernthal. Olivia Colman also starred in Episode 7 as the owner of a prestigious restaurant.

White has four requests: he wants to see Colman reprise her role, as well as Curtis, and his dream picks are Sam Rockwell and John Turturro. We put together a list of our top choices for Season 3’s guest stars, which you can check out here.

In an earlier statement, FX Entertainment President Nick Grad said: “The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in Season 2, has become a cultural phenomenon.

“We’re so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear.”

You can find out more about The Bear Season 3 here, and check out the second season’s soundtrack here. Seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ now.

