Terrifier 3 box office set to dethrone Joker 2 with huge haul

Terrifier 3 is set to be the franchise’s biggest movie by a huge distance – in just one weekend, its box office haul could dwarf the entire series’ returns and beat Joker 2.

Be honest: before 2022, had you heard of Terrifier? Until its first sequel hit cinemas in the US, Art the Clown was a pretty niche slasher villain. He appeared in two short films, and while the first horror film was a success, it didn’t catapult the character to the mainstream.

Article continues after ad

Terrifier 2 changed everything. Reports of fainting, vomiting, and walkouts spread across the country and swam across the pond, turning it into a phenomenon – and making a threequel with a bigger budget an inevitability.

Two years later, the spooky season is in full swing, and the Terrifier 3 release date is days away.

According to EmpireCity Box Office, Terrifier 3 is set for a $20 million opening weekend. That would be massive; Terrifier 2 made just over $15 million worldwide, Terrifier made around $400,000, and All Hallow’s Eve was released direct to video.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Lots of theaters will be adding it today after the @jokermovie collapse. Could pop a very very nice opening,” the account wrote.

Joker: Folie à Deux hit cinemas last week. It’s the number one movie across the world, but it won’t be for long. Its Rotten Tomatoes score has collapsed to the low 30s, and word of mouth is appalling, with viewers left baffled and angry at why Joker 2 is so bad.

So far, Joker 2’s box office stands at just over $114 million worldwide. That’s over $120m less than the original film made in its opening weekend.

Article continues after ad

Smile 2 is coming next week (October 18), and with audiences hungry for horror and Joker 2 set for a huge audience drop, Terrifier 3 is poised to capitalize on the box office.

Before its release, find out how to watch Art the Clown’s Terrifier movies in order, check out our review of Terrifier 3, and read our list of the best horror movies ever made.