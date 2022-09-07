Teletubbies reboot coming to Netflix with new narrator

Over the hills and far away, the Teletubbies have come back to play in a new Netflix reboot, with an Emmy nominee set to narrate.

Teletubbies first launched on BBC2 back in 1997. It was a near-instant success with young audiences, while the theme song reached number one in the UK Singles Chart and remained in the Top 75 for a whopping 32 weeks.

The show follows the adventures of Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po as they play around grassy hills, their Tubbytronic Superdome, the anthropomorphic vacuum-cleaner known as Noo-Noo, and that big baby in the sky.

Its original run ended in 2001, but a reboot landed on CBeebies and Nick Jr. in 2015, which lasted until 2018. So, where have the Teletubbies gone? Netflix, for a brand-new reboot.

Netflix announces Teletubbies reboot with new narrator

That’s right, Teletubbies is coming back. The reboot is due to land on the streaming platform this November as part of a new slate of shows aimed at preschoolers – so no, it won’t be a gritty, violent reboot or alternative take, like Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

“Join colorful friends Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po on wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow in this 21st century refresh of the beloved preschool series,” the official synopsis reads.

The characters will be played by Rachelle Beinart, Rebecca Hyland, Nick Chee Ping Kellington, and Jeremiah Krage, respectively.

Teletubbies began with Tim Whitnall as its narrator, although several others came and went throughout its two runs. This time, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Tituss Burgess will serve as the narrator.

“Each episode includes new, original ‘Tummy Tales’ songs that will have the entire family dancing along,” the synopsis adds, with the reboot set to have a total of 12 episodes.

Teletubbies will premiere on Netflix on November 14.