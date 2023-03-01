Super Mario Bros movie directors say Chris Pratt is “perfect”

Let’s a-go: the directors of the Super Mario Bros movie don’t just think Chris Pratt is good as Mario – they think he’s perfect.

After rising to fame as lovable goofball Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation, Pratt went stratospheric with his MCU debut in Guardians of the Galaxy, turning him into a worldwide, bankable star.

However, fans were apprehensive when it was announced he’d be voicing Mario, Nintendo’s iconic mascot, in the upcoming, all-star, big-screen animated movie.

While reaction to any footage has been positive, particularly the trailers jam-packed with Easter Eggs, folks still aren’t sure about Pratt’s voice – but according to the directors, we shouldn’t be worried.

Super Mario Bros movie directors praise Chris Pratt

In an interview with Total Film, directors Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath spoke about making the movie an “authentic Nintendo experience… from story to visual development to the animation, Nintendo has been with us every step of the way.”

As for Pratt, “it made total sense” to the filmmakers. “He’s really good at playing a blue-collar hero with a ton of heart. For the way that Mario is characterized in our film, he’s perfect for it,” he said.

The star’s casting was criticized by John Leguizamo, who played Luigi in the notorious 1993 movie, now viewed as somewhat of a cult classic.

Earlier speaking to TooFab, Pratt said he “worked really closely with the directors and tried out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear.”

“It’s an animated voiceover narrative. It’s not a live-action movie. I’m not gonna be wearing a plumber suit running all over. I’m providing a voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before,” he added.

The Super Mario Bros movie hits cinemas on April 5, 2023. You can find out more about the movie here.