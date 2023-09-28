Suits star Patrick J Adams apologizes for Meghan Markle throwback post

There’s no denying that Suits has skyrocketed in recent re-fame thanks to it streaming on Netflix, and while fans relish in reliving the series, actor Patrick J Adams apologized for doing the same.

The 2011 series broke streaming records, beating Painkillers and some of Disney Plus’ popular content with impressive numbers. As fans are well aware, Suits focused on a gifted college drop-out. He finds himself in the middle of an interview. With his impressive knowledge of criminal code, he lands a job – with no real degree.

Article continues after ad

Patrick J. Adams played the leading role of Michael Ross in Suits until his departure after Season 7. The series continued with two further seasons before its end in 2019. Fans got a bit more here and there with a spinoff and K-drama remake, which most have likely never heard of.

Article continues after ad

Amid Suits’ reclaim to fame thanks to Netflix, Adams took a trip down memory lane. He posted photos of his years on the series and moments with Meghan Markle. But his seemingly sweet and innocent behind-the-scenes photos of the cast instead had the actor apologizing.

Article continues after ad

Patrick J Adams posted a lengthy apology on Instagram after Meghan Markle Suits pic

The Suits actor apologized on social media for posting multiple photos of the show, some including his on-screen love interest played by Meghan Markle, because of the current SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Reminiscing about the series and its grand success back then and currently, Adams posted multiple photos of himself and the cast on Instagram. The photos posted on Monday, September 25, 2023, included photos of Markle. She played one of the leading roles as Rachel Elizabeth Zane, a lawyer, and Ross’s love interest. Both characters were later written off in the Season 7 finale.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But a seemingly innocent look into Adams’ past with Suits and the cast led to an apology. According to Entertainment Weekly, Adams apologized for the photos believing it was ill-advised to share them amid the actors’ strike.

His apology on Instagram stories read: “The last couple of days I foolishly and thoughtlessly let a trip down Suits memory lane distract me from the very real and ongoing fight everyone in [SAG-AFTRA] continues to wage in its effort to win our membership realistic 21st-century compensation and protections.”

Article continues after ad

Adams called it an “embarrassing oversight” and was sorry. He ended the apology with: “So grateful to those who gently and swiftly course-corrected me here,” he added, “and look forward to continuing the fight in the days and weeks ahead.”

Article continues after ad

Fans originally believed the photos were hinting at the possibility of Suits Season 10, but it now seems that Adams simply missed the series and his co-stars.

You can read more Suits content in our hub here, why Suits was cancelled here, and what series to watch if you liked Suits here.