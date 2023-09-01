The Suits spinoff you’ve never seen is streaming now

Suits is one of the most-watched shows of the year on streaming, and we’ve got some good news if you’ve binged the lot: there’s a spinoff you’ve likely never seen, and it’s available to watch now.

To put Suits’ late, renewed success in context, Ahsoka amassed 14 million viewers with its premiere episode last week. That is a brand-new, highly-anticipated Star Wars series that directly appeals to the franchise’s longstanding fans.

Wednesday, one of Netflix’s biggest shows alongside Squid Game and Stranger Things, racked up 20.3 billion minutes viewed in its first six weeks of availability. In just 11 days in July, Suits achieved the same figure.

With millions across the world streaming Suits every day (it’s occupied a spot in Netflix’s top 10 chart for over a month) people are desperate for more – and we have just that.

Suits spinoff is streaming on Peacock now

Pearson, an official Suits spinoff, is now available to stream on Peacock.

The series follows Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) following her departure from Suits’ law firm as she enters the world of Chicago’s dirty politics. It also stars Agents of SHIELD’s Simon Kassianides and One Tree Hill’s Bethany Joy Lenz, as well as Chantel Riley, Isabel Arraiza, and Eli Goree.

Pearson was originally released on the USA Network in 2019, but it was axed after a single season amid woeful ratings. With so much interest in Suits, it may find a new lease of life on streaming.

That’s not to say it’s a bad show – it has a 72% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “For fans of Suits, the change in tone that comes with Pearson will no doubt be jarring, but it offers a more substantial role for Torres in a more fleshed-out version of Jessica,” Paste Magazine wrote in its review.

Decider also wrote: “Pearson will probably satisfy fans of its parent show, Suits, which is entering its final season… seeing [Torres] back as the tough and always-looking-to-win Jessica Pearson will be satisfying, and the new show’s moral ambiguity arcs, married with a case-of-the-week format, is also similar to Suits.”

There are also some cameos from Suits, but we’re not gonna spoil those – you’ll just have to watch it for yourself.

Suits is available to stream on Netflix and Peacock now