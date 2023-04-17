Succession Season 4: What happened to Marcia?

The Ice Queen is back: in Succession Season 4 Episode 4, Marcia makes her long-awaited return – but where has she been all this time, and what’s going on with her now?

In our review, we wrote: “After last week’s sudden blow to the Roy hierarchy, Succession Season 4 Episode 4 is a nail-biting, edge-of-your-seat answer to the question: what the hell happens next?”

Following Logan Roy’s (un)timely death, his kids gather in his home alongside the “old guard” and other friends, businesspeople, and politicians.

In a moment worthy of MCU-level cheering, we’re reintroduced to Marcia, played by Hiam Abbass – so, here’s everything you need to know.

What happened to Marcia in Succession?

Marcia is Logan’s third wife, and she’s been in the show since the very beginning. However, Logan’s infidelity caused a rift between them that never fully repaired.

In Season 2, as Logan attempted to buy PGM, he entered into an affair with Pierce’s CEO Rhea Jarrell. When she first met Marcia in Dundee, Marcia asked if she was regularly checked for STDs, because she still sleeps with Logan and would feel better knowing she’s “clean.”

She’s not seen much in Season 3, but Logan asks her to come to Sarajevo and be in view of the press together following Kendall’s press conference. Marcia then makes her biggest power play: she uses Logan’s affair and knowledge of Kendall’s role in the death of the waiter in Season 1 as leverage to get a much larger settlement for her and her children.

In the first episode of Season 4, Greg tries to defend himself as a primary member of the Roy family by invoking Marcia, who supposedly welcomed him into their home all the time. “Marcia’s not here – she’s in Milan shopping. Forever,” Kerry says.

When returns in Episode 4, she reveals to Kendall that she never stopped talking to Logan. “We spoke every morning and afternoon… we were very close. It was complicated, but we spoke intimately every evening,” she says, suggesting she may have more sway in the future of Waystar than we realize.

Succession Season 4 Episodes 1-4 are streaming on HBO and Sky now. Episode 5 will be available to watch on April 23 in the US and April 24 in the UK. Check out our other coverage below:

