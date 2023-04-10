Did Logan Roy die in Succession? As HBO’s show hurtles towards its inevitable conclusion, we’re here to answer the question: does Brian Cox’s patriarch die?

Succession revolves around Logan Roy and his power-hungry children. Together, they form one of America’s most powerful families, sitting at the top of Waystar Royco, a media conglomerate with incalculable influence; “creator of news, shaper of views.”

In the first episode, Logan suffers a stroke, bringing the titular battle for a successor into harsh focus. Four seasons on, nobody has managed to land the role, with the cantankerous CEO plotting his next conquest at ATN after Gojo buys his company.

Well, to say the least, Episode 3 of Season 4 has shaken up the hierarchy – so, does Logan Roy die in Succession? Obviously, spoilers ahead…

Did Logan Roy die in Succession?

Yes, Logan Roy dies in Succession. More specifically, he passes away in Season 4 Episode 3, titled ‘Connor’s Wedding’.

In the first episodes of the final season, Logan has never seemed more alive, at peace, and somehow energetic. He’s ready to let go of Waystar Royco, he’s made attempts to reconnect with his kids (even it is for the sake of the business rather than any love for them), and he’s made a habit of rallying the newsroom with speeches about “cutting throats” and being “pirates.”

HBO

In the third episode, death comes a-knocking at a time nobody expects it. On the day of Connor and Willa’s wedding, he flies off to meet Lukas Matsson. He takes a turn for the worst in the plane’s bathroom, and dies on the floor as the crew tries to revive him. We don’t get a death scene, we just see him dead.

In an interview with The New York Times after the episode aired, Cox said: “The main protagonist is gone. And the kids are having to deal with it, or not. I think it’s going to be hard next week for a lot of the audience because they’re going to miss Logan

“And I don’t think that’s a bad thing — I think that’s actually quite a good thing. Logan was coming to a rest point anyway. He realized that his children were never going to be – he’s got that great line when he says, ‘I love you, but you’re not serious people’ – and I think that is so fundamental.

“The whole premise is really about entitlement and the rich and the fact that he’s plowed this particular furrow. And the consequences of that plowing are these kids and how [expletive] up they are, not necessarily because of him, but because of the wealth. They all suffer from entitlement in one form or another. And they behave like entitled spoiled brats a lot of the time.”

Succession Season 4 Episodes 1-3 are streaming on HBO and Sky now. Episode 4 will be available to watch on April 16 in the US and April 17 in the UK. Check out our other coverage below:

