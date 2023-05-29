Succession finale’s most disgusting moment was real

There were a lot of shocking moments in the series finale of Succession, but only one of them was real.

Last night the world said goodbye to their favorite dysfunctional family as Succession wrapped up its fourth and final season. No longer would we get to see the Roys and their companions battle one another in a race to ruin everyone’s lives beyond repair.

And while there were a ton of shocking moments in the series finale, especially when it came to who was appointed Waystar Royco’s newest CEO, there was only one shocking moment that was actually done in real life.

Article continues after ad

Leave it to Succession to give fans one realistic moment that will stick them long after the credits roll and the Roy siblings go off into the sunset.

Someone actually drank the Roy sibling smoothie

During the finale, Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) prepare a (frankly disgusting) smoothie for their brother Kendall (Jeremy Strong) after they agreed to support his bid to become the new CEO of Waystar Royco. Leave it to the Roy siblings to force their sibling into doing something wacky to secure their loyalty.

Article continues after ad

The cursed mixture, which they described as “a meal fit for a king,” was a combination of milk, Tabasco hot sauce, bread crusts, Branston pickle, raw eggs, cocoa powder, and Shiv’s spit. Kendall took a large swig of the smoothie and then, after he refused to drink the rest, Roman tipped the leftovers over his head.

And during a the two-part finale episode of the Succession podcast hosted by Kara Swisher, Strong revealed that he actually drank the smoothie during filming.

Article continues after ad

Strong said the smoothie contained “all those things” seen on screen and then explained, “We did it only a few times and I went outside and retched, and jumped in the ocean, and washed it off my hair. I did drink it, yeah.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Swisher then complimented Strong on “really [being a] method actor,” and Strong responded that he “wouldn’t know how not to drink it” as his character “[wanted] it that badly, that he’s going to drink whatever that is. But it was disgusting.”

Article continues after ad

Strong is no stranger to method acting as Variety reported that he would go to great lengths to hone his character on Succession by doing things such as “showing up to work tipsy, and in one scene, jumping off a stage with such abandon that he hurt his tibia.”

His methods caused him to clash with his on-screen father, Brian Cox, but it certainly paid off, as Strong’s character is one of the most well-liked on the series. Fans will definitely miss the spit drinking, silent crying, daddy’s boy that was Kendall Roy.

Article continues after ad

Succession Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Max and Sky now. Check out more of our coverage in the hubs below:

Season 4 cast | Season 4 release schedule | Season 4 runtimes | Is Succession based on a real family? | What time does Succession drop? | Episode 1 | Episode 2 | Episode 3 | Episode 4 | Episode 5 | Episode 6 | Episode 7 | Episode 8 | Episode 9 | Episode 10 | Ending explained