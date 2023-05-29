Succession creator Jesse Armstrong has been discussing the fate of the Roy clan post-finale, revealing what he thinks happens to Kendall, Shiv, and Roman in the future.

Succession is over. The acclaimed drama that ran for 40 episodes across fours seasons has now ended in dramatic fashion.

You can read our review of the Succession finale here. While an explainer of the show’s ending can be found here.

But while the show might have concluded, its creator Jesse Armstrong has been speculating about what happens next for the Roy siblings. So BEWARE OF SPOILERS AHEAD.

Succession creator reveals fate of characters after finale

While speaking on “Controlling the Narrative” on Max (and as quoted by Variety), Jesse Armstrong described the future of three of Logan Roy’s children.

“I thought about all their stories,” Armstrong says on the featurette. “You know, they don’t end. They will carry on. But it’s sort of where this show loses interest in them because they’ve lost what they wanted, which was to succeed — which, you know, was this prize that their father held out.”

Here’s how Armstrong sees their respective fates…

Roman

“In a reductive, brutal way, Roman ends up exactly where he started. He is that guy still. And he maybe easily could have been a playboy jerk with some slightly nasty instincts, and some quite funny jokes. He could’ve stayed in a bar, being that guy. And this has been a bit of a detour in his life, I would say.”

Shiv

“Shiv is still in play, I’d say, in a rather terrifying, frozen emotionally barren place. But she has got this kind of non-victory, non-defeat. I mean, there’s gonna be some movement there. There’s still a lot of that game to play out, but that’s where we leave it. And it feels like it’s going to be hard to progress for them, emotionally, given the things they’ve said about each other.”

Kendall

“For Kendall, this will never stop being the central event of his life, the central days of his life, central couple of years of his life. Maybe he could go on and start a company, or do a thing. But the chances of him achieving the sort of corporate status that his dad achieved are very low. And I think that will mark his whole life.”

Succession Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Max and Sky now. Check out our other coverage below:

