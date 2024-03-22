Retired LEGO Stranger Things in stock but at a price

Amazon still has stock of the retired LEGO Stranger Things sets. However, there’s a catch — they come with a premium.

The first season of Stranger Things was released nearly a decade ago, with the science-fiction series making its premier on Netflix as far back as 2016. However, Stranger Things and LEGO fans wanting to recreate iconic scenes from the award-winning series in brick format had to wait another three years for the introduction of the first Stranger Things LEGO set.

In 2019, the LEGO Stranger Things The Upside Down was finally launched. At the time, it was the only LEGO model taking inspiration from Stranger Things, with the second, the LEGO BrickHeadz Demogorgon & Eleven, which was exclusive to the LEGO Store, following three years later.

Article continues after ad

However, both of these sets have been officially retired to The Upside Down. Fortunately, there are still a few examples of each available at Amazon. So, while there’s still stock, it’s best to grab them now. There is a catch, however.

Article continues after ad

By how much have the prices of the retired LEGO Stranger Things sets increased?

It’s worth noting that, like several discontinued kits, some of which are still available at Amazon, both these LEGO Stranger Things sets come at a premium. Retired in 2022, the LEGO-reimagined The Upside Down’s original price of $199.99 has increased by 143%.

At the same time, the ensemble of brick-built Demogorgon and Eleven, which was discontinued after only nine months, is now valued up to 122% more than what it cost pre-retirement ($19.99).

Article continues after ad

However, for fans wanting to immerse themselves into their favorite series and relive thrilling scenes from Stranger Things, both of these kits, although priced at a premium, are sure to provide them with oodles of excitement while they wait for the release of the highly-anticipated fifth season.

What can you expect from the LEGO Stranger Things The Upside Down?

LEGO

The most desirable Stranger Things set LEGO has created to date, the LEGO Stranger Things The Upside Down was a Toy of the Year Awards winner in 2020. The kit comprises 2287 pieces, each of which clicks together to create a spectacular recreation of the Byers’ house and, cited below, the eerie The Upside Down.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The former features a front porch, a living room, a dining room, and Will’s bedroom. Authentic elements from the series include the alphabet wall, replete with a light-up function, and many more. An array of accessories are also present. A neat feature, you can flip the set between the real world and The Upside Down.

The Upside Down section resembles the brick-built Byers’ house. However, here, as above isn’t as below, with the former, alternate dimension featuring an appropriately sinister and dilapidated look. The completed build measures 12 inches tall, 17 inches wide, and eight inches deep.

In addition, the set ships with a LEGO recreation of Chief Jim Hopper’s police truck. A Minifigure of Hop is included, as are minifigures of Eleven, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Will, Joyce Byers, and a Demogorgon. This set was designed for Stranger Things fans aged 16 and up.

Article continues after ad

What can you expect from the LEGO BrickHeadz Demogorgon & Eleven?

LEGO

Comprising 192 pieces, the LEGO BrickHeadz Demogorgon & Eleven is a must-have LEGO BrickHeadz kit for Stranger Things fans aged 16 and up. Although it won’t take too long to build each of the three-and-a-half-inch figures, they will look great on display, especially next to your other LEGO BrickHeadz sets.

Article continues after ad

In addition, the brick-built figures feature several authentic details. These include an accurate recreation of Eleven’s outfit, while the Demogorgon has an opening flower head.

Each of these LEGO Stranger Things sets is sure to bring a smile to the faces of Stranger Things fans, with each model allowing Stranger Things fans to immerse themselves in the nostalgia of previous seasons. Here’s hoping LEGO will introduce more Stranger Things-inspired sets with the release of the final season.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.