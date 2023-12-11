Stranger Things creators confirm Season 5 ends several major storylines despite spin-off rumors

The creators of Stranger Things have confirmed the fifth and final season will end major storylines despite spin-off rumors.

When Stranger Things first premiered on Netflix in the summer of 2016, no one was prepared for how much of a cultural phenomenon it would be.

The show, which is set in the ’80s, follows a group of young tweens/teens who undercover a government conspiracy in their small town of Hawkins, Indiana.

Over four mind-bending seasons, Stranger Things took audiences on a trip consisting of friendship, betrayal, and super powered beings. And, while the show is heading to its fifth and final season, the series’ creators have confirmed some major storylines will meet their end despite rumors of various spin-off.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Netflix

Strangers Things ends for some despite several spin-off rumors

While chatting with The Guardian ahead of the start of filming Stranger Things Season 5, creators and twin brothers Matt and Ross Duffer got candid about what the final season has in store for fans.

“This season – it’s like season one on steroids,” Matt said, “It’s the biggest it’s ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone’s back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here. That’s it…”

Article continues after ad

Matt went on adding, “Outside of the play, I mean. So if you want to see more of some of them, go see the play.”

The showrunner is referring to the upcoming Stranger Things play titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which is a prequel to the original series and will follow a young Henry Creel (aka Vecna) arriving in Hawkins while Joyce, Hopper, Bob, and a new character try to navigate high school.

Article continues after ad

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is set to be propped up by the Duffer Brothers’ new production company Upside Down Pictures, which is also supposed to be home to other Stranger Things spin-offs including an animated series and another live-action series which could follow one of the core main characters like Max or Mike.