Stranger Things cast were called to set “10 minutes” after actors’ strike ended

As the actors’ strike comes to an end, the cast of Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things were called to start filming their last season.

The most highly anticipated series is set to return to Netflix as Stranger Things is getting ready to premiere its fifth and final season.

When fans left Hawkins, Indiana, the kids were dealing with a world ending threat as Vecna was wrecking havoc and stealing the souls of the residents.

Article continues after ad

However, with the SAG-AFTRA strike, the show wasn’t able to start production on their final season, but now it seems like the cast is being called in as the strike has finally come to an end.

Article continues after ad

Stranger Things actor says set times started as strike ended

David Harbour, who plays Eleven’s (Mille Bobby Brown) adopted father in Stranger Things, recently spoke to People Magazine during the BoxLunch Holiday Gala honoring the non-profit Feeding America in Hollywood.

While chatting with People, Harbour gave an update on Stranger Things Season 5’s filming and how fast production came together once the actors’ strike had ended.

Article continues after ad

“They literally called me, I think it was 10 minutes after the SAG thing on Twitter,” Harbour explained, “The first AD [Assistant Director] is like, ‘So, get the flight for you on Monday, right? We’ll be acting in Atlanta.’”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Harbour went on to say that he was “thrilled” with the quick turn around as he was “excited to be back at work.”

Article continues after ad

Stranger Things Season 5 is set to pick off right where Season 4 ended, with the kids still battling Vecna and trying to bring Max (Sadie Sink) out of her coma.

Article continues after ad

The final season is set to continue the show’s trend of increasingly dark storylines as Maya Hawke explained, “Well, it’s the last season, so people are probably going to die. I would love to die and get my hero’s moment. I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would.”

You can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

The Gentlemen | Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Monster Season 2| Florida Man Season 2

Article continues after ad