Steven Moffat reveals Doctor Who’s ‘Blink’ had a very different ending - Dexerto

Steven Moffat reveals Doctor Who’s ‘Blink’ had a very different ending

Published: 4/Nov/2020 18:31 Updated: 4/Nov/2020 18:33

by Emma Soteriou
Sally Sparrow in Doctor Who's Blink
BBC/Doctor Who

Doctor Who’s former showrunner, Steven Moffat, has shared the original script for ‘Blink’, which included a different ending based on Sally Sparrow’s future wedding.

Following on from the previous lockdown, another Doctor Who ‘tweetalong’ is set to take place every Saturday, for fans to discuss some of their favorite episodes of the show.

The tweetalongs also bring about extras from previous showrunners as well as those who have starred in the show.

What was the original ending to Blink?

As one of the most famous episodes of Doctor Who, Blink remains just as popular today as it’s ever been. If not for anything else, then for David Tennant’s well-known ‘wibbly-wobbly-timey-wimey’ line.

However, it’s the episode’s clever writing that scored it massive points with fans, especially considering The Doctor was hardly in it.

The writer of that episode, who soon became showrunner afterwards, recently shared his original script called ‘Sally Sparrow and the Weeping Angel’, which included both a different ending and the lack of one keyword – Blink.

The word only appeared three times in the original, which soon became a lot more after showrunner Russell T Davies recommended it be a focus of the episode.

The full script, which is available here, saw The Doctor drop a few spoilers at the end of the episode, telling Sally Sparrow that he would see her at the wedding and accidentally showing her a book signed ‘Sally Nightingale’.

That being said, it also brought into question Sparrow’s future, with the possibility she married someone else in Larry Nightingale’s family – an aunt. Moffat admitted that Davies liked this ending as it was ‘a bit more lesbian’.

When sharing the script, Moffat also explained his decision to change the ending: “I hated the last scene so much that the morning after I emailed the script – before I’d even heard a note – I wrote a new ending and hurriedly sent it in. No one has seen this version in years, and hardly anyone saw it at the time.”

Some parts may not have made the final cut, but Moffat’s excellent work on this script earned him three awards and recognition among all Doctor Who fans for one of the best episodes of the show.

David Dobrik explains why meeting Leo DiCaprio at his house was surreal

Published: 4/Nov/2020 18:22

by Alice Hearing
Leonardo DiCaprio and David Dobrik
Instagram: Leonardo DiCaprio/ Instagram: David Dobrik

David Dobrik

David Dobrik has revealed what it was like to meet world-famous actor Leonardo Dicaprio in the latest episode of his podcast VIEWS with fellow YouTuber Jason Nash.

Dobrik has met his fair share of mainstream celebrities including Justin Bieber, Nicole Sherzinger, and most recently Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat. But earlier this week Dobrik revealed that he met the one and only Leonardo Dicaprio.

It turns out they’re taking part in a campaign together to encourage people to vote in the US election. David posted to his Instagram: “Hey guys I wanna fly one of you to hang with me and meet Leo in LA!! We want you and your friends to get out there and vote!”

Despite being a world-famous name himself, like the rest of us, Dobrik said he freaked out when he first spoke to Dicaprio. He recalled his friend introducing him to the actor: “He’s like hey I’d like you to meet one of my friends and I was like okay cool. I was like he probably wants me to say hi to his little sister or his niece or something and then he gives the phone his friend and he goes hey David it’s Leonardo Dicaprio I go what the f***”

David Dobrik and Leonardo Dicaprio
Instagram: David Dobrik
David and Leonardo teamed up to encourage Americans to vote

“I put myself on mute and I run into the office and as he’s talking I go Leo Dicaprio’s on the f***ing phone with me…and then we’re just listening to Leo talk for like two seconds and then bring it back because I didn’t want to be weird and sitting around this campfire of Leo’s voice.”

But when it came to meeting the actor in person, David recalled how weird it is to see a movie actor in the real world. “The second you get to hang out with the celebrity and that like that wall breaks or like that tension breaks.

“Like he opened the door for us and his dog got out so he had to go chase his dog, and that’s where you go oh my god this is f***ing real it’s the guy from the Titanic, this is the Wolf of Wall Street but he’s here at his house he’s just chilling.

“He had family over and like a bunch of little kids the dogs were out like it was a whole a lot yeah it was just so crazy…we’re just right here just hanging out with him it’s so bizarre.”

There are certainly fans out there who would feel the same sense of awe if they met David, but still comforting to know that even the internet’s biggest celebrities get starstruck.