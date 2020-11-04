Steven Moffat reveals Doctor Who’s ‘Blink’ had a very different ending - Dexerto

Doctor Who’s former showrunner, Steven Moffat, has shared the original script for ‘Blink’, which included a different ending based on Sally Sparrow’s future wedding.

Following on from the previous lockdown, another Doctor Who ‘tweetalong’ is set to take place every Saturday, for fans to discuss some of their favorite episodes of the show.

The tweetalongs also bring about extras from previous showrunners as well as those who have starred in the show.

What was the original ending to Blink?

As one of the most famous episodes of Doctor Who, Blink remains just as popular today as it’s ever been. If not for anything else, then for David Tennant’s well-known ‘wibbly-wobbly-timey-wimey’ line.

However, it’s the episode’s clever writing that scored it massive points with fans, especially considering The Doctor was hardly in it.

The writer of that episode, who soon became showrunner afterwards, recently shared his original script called ‘Sally Sparrow and the Weeping Angel’, which included both a different ending and the lack of one keyword – Blink.

The word only appeared three times in the original, which soon became a lot more after showrunner Russell T Davies recommended it be a focus of the episode.

The full script, which is available here, saw The Doctor drop a few spoilers at the end of the episode, telling Sally Sparrow that he would see her at the wedding and accidentally showing her a book signed ‘Sally Nightingale’.

That being said, it also brought into question Sparrow’s future, with the possibility she married someone else in Larry Nightingale’s family – an aunt. Moffat admitted that Davies liked this ending as it was ‘a bit more lesbian’.

When sharing the script, Moffat also explained his decision to change the ending: “I hated the last scene so much that the morning after I emailed the script – before I’d even heard a note – I wrote a new ending and hurriedly sent it in. No one has seen this version in years, and hardly anyone saw it at the time.”

Some parts may not have made the final cut, but Moffat’s excellent work on this script earned him three awards and recognition among all Doctor Who fans for one of the best episodes of the show.