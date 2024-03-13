Is a new Stargate movie with Chris Evans happening?

Rumor has it that Chris Evans and Rami Malek will star in a new Stargate movie, with the remake set to hit cinemas in 2024 – but is it true? Here’s what we know.

The Stargate franchise began with 1994’s hit movie, directed by Independence Day’s Roland Emmerich and starring Kurt Russell. Three years later, it moved to the small screen with Stargate SG-1, a sequel series that ran for 10 seasons on Showtime and SyFy.

There have been other spinoffs: Stargate Atlantis, directly following SG-1’s ‘Lost City’ and ‘New Order’; Stargate Universe, a short-lived series following a brand-new cast led by Robert Carlyle; Stargate Origins, a limited web series revolving around a young Catherine Langford; and Stargate Infinity, an animated series that’s not considered canon.

However, there’s never been another movie – until now… apparently. So, is a Stargate remake with Chris Evans actually coming out this year?

Is a Stargate remake with Chris Evans happening?

No, a new Stargate movie isn’t coming out in 2024, nor is any such remake or a similar project in the works.

Once again, you’ve been duped by YODA BBY ABY, the same Facebook page behind fake movies such as Samara Weaving’s Tank Girl remake and Netflix’s Spirited Away TV series.

YODA BBY ABY: Facebook

Alongside a poster, the made-up caption reads: “Dive back into the cosmos with the exhilarating new adventure STARGATE, debuting in theaters July 2024, from Amazon and MGM. Chris Evans stars as the fearless Colonel Jack O’Neil, alongside Rami Malek as the brilliant Doctor Daniel Jackson, in a daring mission to Abydos to confront the formidable Sun God Ra and his legion.

“This gripping remake, poised to launch a thrilling trilogy, promises to expand the Stargate universe like never before, capturing the spirit and excitement of the original saga.”

While you may need to content yourself with the original Stargate