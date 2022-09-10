Star Wars Tales of the Jedi reveals first trailer at D23

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi has debuted its first trailer at Disney’s D23 Expo, which will focus on Ashoka, Count Dooku and Liam Neeson’s Qui Gon-Jinn.

The animated world of Star Wars already had some incredible shows to check out, such as The Bad Batch and the Clone Wars. Joining this roster is Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, which will see appearances from Jedi’s such as Ashoka and Qui Gon-Jinn across a variety of short episodes.

Sith Lord Count Dooku will also appear, as the show has now been confirmed to release on Disney+ this year.

Star Wars Tales of the Jedi confirmed for October 2022 release

During the Lucasfilm segment the today’s Disney D23 panel, it was confirmed that Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is headed to Disney+ on October 26, 2022.

The animated prequel show will dive into an array of stories from the pasts of iconic characters such as Qui Gon-Jinn and Clone Wars favourite Ashoka. Tales of the Jedi is set to feature key events such as Ashoka’s birth, Anakin’s descent to the Dark Side and even the allegiance of Count Dooku and Mace Windu.

Liam Neeson will reprise his role as the deceased Jedi Master, having also appeared in Obi-Wan earlier this year. Three episodes are confirmed to focus on Ashoka, while another three will focus specifically on Count Dooku.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi begins streaming on Disney+ on October 26, 2022.