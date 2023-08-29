Star Wars star Liam Neeson slams franchise: “It’s a cult”

Qui-Gon Jinn was introduced in Star Wars: Episode One – The Phantom Menace.

Star Wars actor Liam Neeson has called the Star Wars fandom a “cult” for its large amount of movies and spinoffs.

Fans best recognize Neeson for his role as Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. Additionally, the actor has starred in well-known films such as The Chronicles of Narnia, the Taken series, and Schindler’s List.

Qui-Gon was only in the Star Wars series for a hot minute before his death at the hands of Darth Maul. Even so, Neeson has shared his opinion on the franchise as a whole and the direction it has taken.

The award-winning actor suggested that the Star Wars fandom has developed a cult following due to the sheer number of movies and spinoffs.

Star Wars’ Liam Neeson thinks there’s “too many” movies

In an interview with Conan O’Brien, Neeson revealed that Star Wars has become a “cult.” “There’s so many movies and spin-offs, and I think, you’re diluting the whole thing,” he said.

In February 2023, he shared the same sentiment when asked if he’d star in a Qui-Gon Jinn series. He claimed the amount of spinoffs has “taken away the mystery and the magic in a weird way.”

Despite Neeson’s opinion, he reprised his Star Wars character in the final episode of the Disney+ show Obi-Wan Kenobi. Appearing as a Force Ghost, he and Ewan McGregor shared a tearful reunion as Padawan and Jedi Master.

Additionally, Neeson made an audio cameo in Rise of the Skywalker and voiced Qui-Gon again in an episode of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. The actor had previously lent his voice to three episodes of the animated series The Clone Wars.

Currently, Star Wars fans can stream new episodes of Ahsoka on Disney+. Keep watching the show to see Ahsoka’s reunion with Anakin Skywalker.