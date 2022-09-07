Spider-Man: No Way Home extended cut is MCU’s highest-grossing re-release

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s extended cut has recently been re-released in cinemas, and has become even more successful than Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel has been dominating the box office this past decade, with many of the studio’s films becoming the most successful movies at the box office to date.

This includes the newest Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie – which was first released in late 2021 – was a phenomenal success, mainly due to its recruitment of every previous onscreen Spider-Man.

And now with an extended cut of the film being released in cinemas, No Way Home has managed to break records in another way, beating out even the MCU’s magnum opus, Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man: No Way Home breaks records at the box office again

Marvel has just released the extended version of the film, titled “The More Fun Stuff Version.” The film introduces a number of new scenes, adding around 11 minutes of new footage to the film

While 11 minutes may not be considered by some enough reason to go back to the cinema, the film has done exceedingly well so far, even beating out the profit created from the re-release of Avengers: Endgame.

The extended No Way Home cut has managed to amass a $6.5 million domestic box office gross, according to Exhibitor Relations Co., whereas Endgame made $5.5 million.

The extended film was even able to break into the top five highest-grossing flicks of the weekend domestically, which can be seen below:

Top Gun: Maverick: $7.9 Million

Bullet Train: $7.5 Million

DC‘s League of Super-Pets: $6.7 Million

Spider-Man: No Way Home -The More Fun Stuff Version: $6.5 Million

The Invitation: $6.1 Million

The total box office gross for Spider-Man: No Way Home now stands at $1.91 billion worldwide and $811 million domestically in the U.S.

One can only wonder why a re-release was needed, since it seems like global restrictions didn’t hinder the film in any way. Perhaps it is simply Marvel wanting to capitalise on the success of the film’s first round.

It was also an odd choice to release Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version during Labor Day weekend, as things are notoriously slow at the box office. This showed in how viewing numbers dropped off on the second half of the weekend, after fans had already raced to the cinema the day before. Plus, the film still wasn’t able to compete with the juggernaut of Top Gun: Maverick, even in it’s 15th week. It only placed fourth at the box office this weekend, having also been beaten by Bullet Train and DC’s League of Super-Pets.

However, the film is still definitely a success, and may lead to more extended versions of MCU films being re-released. So be prepared for more Snyder Cuts of everything.

Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version is currently playing in cinemas. The original cut is available to stream on Disney+.