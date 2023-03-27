Spider-Man 4: Thomas Haden Church may return as Sandman

Thomas Haden Church has teased a possible return as Sandman in Spider-Man 4 or other future sequels.

Church made his debut in 2007’s Spider-Man 3 playing Flint Marko, the down-on-his-luck thief and killer who fell into a particle accelerator and transformed into a shape-shifting villain.

Fifteen years later, Spider-Man: No Way Home saw Tom Holland’s friendly neighborhood web-slinger team up with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to fight their collective rogues’ gallery: Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Lizard, Electro, and Sandman, with Church reprising his role.

Speculation is rife about who or what Holland’s hero could face in Spider-Man 4, but with recent rumors suggesting multiple villains could be involved, Sandman may be among them.

Thomas Haden Church teases return as Sandman in Spider-Man sequels

In a new interview with The DisInsider ahead of the release of Acidman, Church discussed his role in No Way Home while addressing the possibility of another appearance down the line.

“We had a whole story involving his daughter, for No Way Home. And it just ended up [cut]. There was just so much going on,” he said.

When we last saw Flint, he was transported back to his own universe thanks to Doctor Strange rectifying the mess made by his own spell. According to Church, there may be more of his story to tell.

“John and I and Amy [Pascal] and Kevin, we all had a lot of conversations. And I would say that conversations have been had about the possibility of Sandman coming into a future iteration of it,” he continued.

“The conversation has happened about him coming back, and maybe picking up a more fulfilling story. You know? With Flint and being not just Sandman, but returning to human form.”

You can find out more about Spider-Man 4, including any rumored release date and plot details, here.