Spider-Man 4 rumored to have multiple villains

Spider-Man 4 could feature multiple villains, including Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin, according to a new rumor.

In No Way Home, Tom Holland’s webslinger joined forces with two other Spideys from the multiverse – Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire – to fight a whole roster of bad guys, including Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro, Sandman, and Lizard.

When we last saw him, he was taking the first swing of his new life through New York City; anonymous again, living in a crappy apartment, being a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

However, don’t expect life to get any easier for Peter Parker – there’s a chance he may need to go up against not one, not two, not three, but four villains in the next movie.

Article continues after ad

Spider-Man 4 may feature multiple villains again

Alex Perez from The Cosmic Circus, a relatively reliable insider, retweeted a post asking fans who they’d want as the villain in Spider-Man 4. In the original tweet, there were images of four villains: D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, Mr Negative from the Spider-Man game, Kraven the Hunter, and Michael Mando’s Mac Gargan, whose character should become Scorpion down the line.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Why not all of them?” he wrote, leading some fans and other insiders to believe they could all pop up in Spider-Man 4. This also comes after behind-the-scenes photos from Daredevil: Born Again indicated Wilson Fisk will be running for mayor, a storyline that could bleed into the sequel if he leans on other villains to help him clear up the city’s vigilantes.

Article continues after ad

Little is officially known about the movie, other than Kevin Feige recently confirming: “All I will say is that we have the story. We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”

Also, during an appearance at GalaxyCon, D’Onofrio told the attending audience: “Eventually, I will beat Spider-Man’s ass.”

You can find out more about Spider-Man 4, including rumored release dates and other plot points, here.