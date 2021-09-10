Spider-Man 2 casts iconic Candyman actor as Venom

Insomniac’s next web-slinging adventure, Spider-Man 2, will introduce a new actor to the role of Venom – with the legendary Tony Todd voicing the symbiote.

It’d be fair to say that Insomniac Games is fast becoming one of the most well-respected developers in all of Sony’s PlayStation Studios lineup, and with two games revealed at last night’s PlayStation Showcase, it’s clear that trajectory is set to continue.

Alongside a new Wolverine project that’s early in development, the studio is also returning to NYC with its wall-crawler sequel, Spider-Man 2 – arriving in 2023.

While it appears that Kraven will be part of the equation, what turned most heads was the arrival of Venom – a character that had been teased in the first game. With such an important character, Insomniac sought more gravitas – and has added Tony Todd to the game’s cast.

Tony Todd joins Spider-Man 2 as Venom

Todd’s deep voice is iconic, having served him well as the terrifying Candyman and The Fallen in the Transformers movie franchise, as well as appearances in Final Destination, The Crow, and TV credits that include the likes of 24 and Star Trek: The Next Generation.

On the PlayStation Blog, Insomniac’s Head of Franchise Strategy & Studio Relations Ryan Schneider said:

“Did you catch that final line at the end of the trailer? We’re so happy to announce that Tony Todd (of Candyman fame) will be voicing the symbiote-fueled Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2”

He’ll star opposite Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter, reprising their roles as Peter Parker and Miles Morales respectively, but it’s not his first appearance in a game. In fact, he’s frequently worked with Valve, appearing in two Half-Life games as the Vortigaunt, as well as the company’s short-lived card game Artifact.

You can hear Todd’s dulcet tones at the end of the trailer below:

For everything we know about Spider-Man 2, you can check out our guide here, and if seeing Candyman has you hankering for a horror game or two, we’ve got you covered there, too.