David Fincher didn’t want to include Spider-Man’s “dumb” origin story in his pitched film

Decorated director David Fincher explained that his pitch for the 1999 Spider-Man film skipped over Peter Parker’s “dumb” origin story.

Two of the most notable aspects of the character of Spider-Man is his red and blue suit and his incredibly tragic backstory.

After being bitten by a radioactive spider on a school trip, Peter Parker then has to grapple with his uncle’s murder by a criminal he let go.

It’s a very famous origin story that’s been put on the big screen many times, but one well-known director, David Fincher, refused to rehash it because he thought it was a waste of time.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fincher wanted to focus on Peter’s present, not his past

Fincher is a famous American director who is behind iconic works such as Fight Club, The Social Network, and Gone Girl.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

During a recent interview with The Guardian, Fincher revealed that his pitch for the 1999 Spider-Man focused more on Peter as an adult and less on the “bitten by a radioactive spider” thing.

“They weren’t fucking interested,” Fincher said, “And I get it. They were like: ‘Why would you want to eviscerate the origin story?’ And I was like: ‘Cos it’s dumb?’ That origin story means a lot of things to a lot of people, but I looked at it and I was like: ‘A red and blue spider?’ There’s a lot of things I can do in my life and that’s just not one of them.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Because of this, the director role went to Sam Raimi, who directed the iconic trilogy of Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), and Spider-Man 3 (2007).

The three movies, which starred Tobey Maguire, were well recepted by audiences and Maguire went on to reprise his role in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.