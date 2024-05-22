South Park reveals “cursed” Cartman using Ozempic and fans hate it

South Park has revealed its latest stab at controversy with a story focusing on Cartman becoming skinny after taking a weight loss drug, and the fans already hate it.

The first look at the new Cartman design was revealed In a post on the official South Park X/Twitter. Fans got their first look at a skinny Cartman from the upcoming South Park: The End of Obesity special, which takes a shot at the current Ozempic weight loss trend.

The special focuses on a “new weight loss drug” that takes South Park by storm. According to the synopsis, “When Cartman is denied access to the life-changing medicine, the kids jump into action.”

While some fans are just excited at the prospect of a new South Park to watch, many are having trouble with the new Cartman and are expressing their hatred of the look.

“Delete this. I was not ready to see skinny Cartman,” one user said in response to the tweet.

“Seeing cartman skinny is cursed asf,” another user said, while others drew comparisons to Skinny Cartman from the Season 4 episode Fat Camp.

There are still others who refuse to take this at face value, too. Many assume the image will be a swerve, with the kid in question being someone posing as Cartman, or while others think the special will still end with Cartman being reset to the status quo.

“Lemme guess… at the end Randy gives him Tegridy weed then he gets the munchies at KFC and regains his weight then Kyle calls him a fata** and Cartman says I hate you guys,” one user sarcastically commented.

The End of Obesity marks the seventh Paramount+ special for the now 26-year-strong animated series. It follows 2021’s South Park: Post Covid and 2022’s South Park: The Streaming Wars two-parters, and 2023’s South Park: Joining the Pandaverse and South Park (Not Suitable for Children) specials.

As always, the special is meant to parody an ongoing pop culture crisis. The End of Obesity focuses on the popular Ozempic weight loss drug and the American Health Care System in general. The special premires May 24, 2024, on Parmaount+.

South Park itself continues to thrive, with the series have been renewed through 2027. If you want to know more about the storied animated show, you can read about the seasons the creators want to delete. Or, you can read up on other new TV shows to stream in May.