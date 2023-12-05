RHOSLC’s Heather Gay is using Ozempic: “You lose five pounds, people are nicer to you”

RHOSLC star Heather Gay admitted to using Ozempic for weight loss. She was happy about the weight loss but sad that society had pressured her to conform.

Heather opened up about her weight loss journey and admitted that she had hopped on the trend which is currently hot within the celeb circle.

Ozempic is a medication that was created for adults with type 2 diabetes. However, the drug blew up among celebrities as they started using it to suppress hunger and to drop weight quickly.

The trend then caught the general public’s attention a few months back and people even started searching for cheaper alternatives. There was a TikTok trend encouraging “budget Ozempic back in September.

As the trend caught the spotlight, people questioned the side effects of the drug. Many celebs were called out for starting a toxic trend to fit unnatural beauty standards. It surprises no one that Heather took so long to open up on the controversial topic.

What did Heather Gay say about Ozempic?

Twitter: Queens of Bravo RHOSLC’s Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, and Lisa Barlow pictured with BravoTV executive Andy Cohen.

In an exclusive interview with People, she mentioned that she had been using Ozempic for “a long time” and it helped her lose five pounds. The RHOSLC star continued that after her weight loss, she noticed a difference in how people treated her and it was heartbreaking to her.

She said, “I’ve been on it for a long time, but hadn’t really seen much results. And I haven’t had massive results, but enough for people to notice, which is great. You lose five pounds, people are nicer to you.”

RHOSLC fans would recall how Heather was body-shamed by costar Mary Cosby when she showed off a Gucci corset on the show. In the interview, the Housewife said she is worried about the beauty standards forced upon women. She said, “I don’t know why. It’s just the way the world works and that makes me sad for women. But happy that I’m down five.”

Heather, who herself works in the beauty industry and is a co-owner of Beauty Lab + Laser, made sure to let fans know that despite everything she still chooses to “give credit to all the medical intervention” that help women express themselves.

She said, “What we value at Beauty Lab, I value for my children, which is just that self-divination and informed consent. If you want to change your lips and it’ll change how you think of yourself and how you act in the world, then please spend a little bit of money and a little bit of time and set it and forget it and move on and make some change in the world.”