Will Sound of Freedom be released on DVD & Blu-ray?

Sound of Freedom is one of 2023’s most surprising, successful movies – but will it ever be released on DVD and Blu-ray? Here’s what we know.

Jim Caviezel’s career was torpedoed in the early 2000s with The Passion of the Christ, Mel Gibson’s divisive, bloody drama in which he played Jesus. With the exception of Person of Interest, his roles became less frequent and well-seen, especially as he became more outspoken about politics.

Article continues after ad

However, he’s made an unprecedented comeback with Sound of Freedom, an indie thriller based on the “true story” of Tim Ballard, a former government agent who travels to Colombia to rescue children from sex traffickers.

There’s a huge amount of controversy surrounding the movie, from its ties to QAnon to the recent arrest of a financier, but it’s also outgrossing every expert’s projections at the box office. So, will Sound of Freedom be available to buy on DVD or Blu-ray, and if so, when?

Article continues after ad

Sound of Freedom is likely to have a DVD and Blu-ray release, but we don’t have any dates or other details right now.

So far, only one website has a live pre-order page: DVD Land, which is an Australia-based company. “Coming Soon. Order now and be the 1st to own,” its product listing reads.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The movie is still in cinemas now, having hit theaters on July 4 and continuing to extend its run. “Sound of Freedom will be in theaters as long as there is demand. The duration of its stay in theaters may vary based on theaters, but it’s guaranteed to run until at least July 13,” an earlier statement from Angel Studios read.

Article continues after ad

The company went on to say that, following its theatrical release, the movie “will be available for streaming exclusively” on its free streaming platform, Angel Studios, as well as on the Angel app.

It’s unclear if or when it’ll ever come to Netflix or another mainstream streaming platform, but we’d expect it to be released on DVD and/or Blu-ray by the end of 2023.

Sound of Freedom is in cinemas in the US and Canada now. Check out more of our coverage below: