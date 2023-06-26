Simon Pegg says The Boys season 4 is even “crazier” than past seasons

Beloved actor Simon Pegg has spilled the beans on what fans expect from season 4 of The Boys, with the Mission Impossible star stating that the new season somehow manages to “get crazier” that the last.

Hit TV series The Boys has built a reputation for being over the top, sometimes offensive and at all times thought provoking. Following the success of the first 3 seasons, fans are hotly anticipating the release of season 4. With the likes of The Walking Dead’s Jeffery Dean Morgan joining the cast for the new season.

Article continues after ad

One such other new face to be joining the cast is Simon Pegg. The actor and writer, who is known for The Mission Impossible Franchise, Shaun of the Dead and many other classic projects, has been around his fair share of over the top productions.

However, in a recent interview with Collider, Pegg sat down to discuss his upcoming role in The Boys. He began by stating that fans are “gonna love it” before expanding on what audiences can expect from the new outing.

Article continues after ad

Amazon Studios The Boys is known for violence and graphic content

“I had so much fun on that show” Pegg added before revealing that the show somehow manages to “get crazier.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Simon Pegg says season 4 of The Boys is even “crazier” than the last

Given that the show is already filled with out of the box and crazy moments, it’s exciting for fans to wonder how the show could elevate itslef for season 4.

In an interview with Collider ahead of production kicking off on The Boys Season 4, Karl Urban said: “I’m getting back, getting my Butcher back on, and I can’t wait. It’s a fun gang to play with, we work hard and play hard, and I can’t wait to see where they take the characters from where we leave them at the end of this season.”

Article continues after ad

Time will tell what exactly Pegg is referring to when he says the show is about to get even “crazier.” However, you can be sure that Dexerto will keep you updated on all the latest news about all things The Boys.

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.