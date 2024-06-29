The Boys fans think they’ve spotted James Gunn and George R.R. Martin in Season 4 – sort of

The Boys Season 4 viewers have now spotted what looks like James Gunn and George R.R. Martin in the background of an episode, and it’s led to a classic complaint.

The Boys Season 4 Episode 4 brought about another round of seriously shocking moments, with Homelander enacting a bloody massacre at Vought labs, and Starlight beating Firecracker to a bloody pulp during her Truthbomb show.

But it also included what would be a cameo from two of the biggest pop culture creators known to man (in lookalike form): James Gunn and George R.R. Martin.

During Firecracker’s show, two figures can be seen sitting in the audience. One very much looks like DC head James Gunn, while the other looks like Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin. (You can see them for yourself below, and in the scene itself from certain angles.)

The resemblance is there, and with Eric Kripke’s tendency for in-jokes and satirical details, it wouldn’t be surprising if this was intentional. Either that, or they just happened to cast two guys who look very similar to Gunn and Martin and sat them in the same shot.

In a season that’s included butthole pranks and famous octopus voices, it wouldn’t be surprising if this was a tease towards the two creative figureheads. (For the record, the two extras aren’t listed on IMDb, therefore their character names are unknown.)

Naturally, this detail has caught the attention of fans. As a result, they’ve used it as an opportunity to return to a complaint as old as time itself.

“George stop sitting there simping and go write the book,” said one Reddit user. Another added: “GEORGE DOING ANYTHING BUT FINISHING THE BOOK.”

“He will really do anything to get out of having to write those books,” said another.

Perhaps Kripke will set the record straight on these potential “cameos”, much like he did with the insane butthole scene. Until then, check out our guide on Victoria Neuman’s powers, Homelander’s origins, and the Season 4 release schedule.