Who is Jeffrey Dean Morgan playing in The Boys Season 4? New character explained

The fourth season of The Boys hits Prime Video soon, and it’s bringing beloved actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan into the fold.

Morgan was first announced as joining The Boys Season 4 in an August 2022 announcement. Since then, he’s been confirmed to be playing a character who has some shocking moments in the comics.

We don’t yet know many details about The Boys Season 4 or Morgan’s character, though the popular Prime Video superhero show has teased his name and relationships, prompting many theories.

Before Season 4 premieres on Prime Video, here’s everything we know about Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character on.

Article continues after ad

Who is Jeffrey Dean Morgan playing in The Boys?

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is playing Joe Kessler in The Boys Season 4. This season will mark Morgan’s debut on the series.

Prime Video Howard Kessler and Billy Butcher are reunited in The Boys, but their relationship is unclear.

His arrival on The Boys also marks his long-awaited reunion with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke. It also checks off one of the latest of many Supernatural cameos on The Boys, following Jim Beavers’ multiple appearances as Robert “Dakota Bob” Singer, and Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy.

Article continues after ad

What can we expect from Joe Kessler?

We don’t yet know how Joe Kessler is related to the world of The Boys. Not much is known about Morgan’s character, Joe Kessler, but we can make a few guesses as to how he’ll factor into the series.

Article continues after ad

Kessler was first seen in a teaser trailer released in December 2023. The trailer shows Kessler and Butcher meeting and shaking hands. The two clearly have some kind of friendly relationship, though Kessler is notably not familiar with The Boys themselves.

Considering the comic character’s origins and Butcher’s various (albeit strained) ties to the CIA, it’s possible he and Kessler are working together to fight back against Homelander.

Joe Kessler in the comics explained

Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character is likely based on Howard Kessler from The Boys comics. Howard Kessler is also known as Monkey, a nickname given to him by Butcher after an encounter with two monkeys who assaulted him.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Dynamite Comics “Monkey” Kessler from The Boys comics is a coward and abuser who is kept under Billy Butcher’s thumb.

Howard Kessler is a CIA analyst who is under the thumb of Billy Butcher. He’s constantly belittled, tortured, and, on at least two occasions, sexually assaulted, but Butcher only cares about Kessler’s value as an asset that provides information on Supes.

Kessler eventually finds himself replacing Susan Raynor as deputy director at the CIA. Considering Raynor was killed in Season 2, it’s possible Kessler will join the series in a similar fashion.

The Boys Season 4 releases on Prime Video on June 13, 2024. Until then, read about all the new Supes coming to Season 4, or our ranking of every season so far.