The Boys Season 4’s grossest moment caused one actor to break character

One particularly gruesome moment in The Boys Season 4 caused a cast member to break character, all because they didn’t know it was coming.

The Boys Season 4 officially kicked off on June 13 with a three-episode premiere. Aside from the usual superhero show fare, fans know to expect the violent and the downright gross.

They won’t be disappointed; one shocking moment in particular made the rounds on social media for a spectacular reason. It turns out, the cast member in question, Claudia Doumit, wasn’t shown what she would be seeing beforehand.

In the scene, Doumit’s character, Victoria, receives a text message from Billy Butcher: “Got Hughie’s files on you right here,” with the subject line: “Collateral”. When she opens the attached image, she’s met with a horrifying picture of…well, the most explicit way of showing someone’s backside. (You can watch it for yourself here.)

Fans were less obsessed with the image itself than Doumit’s reaction. She looks away, quickly bringing her hand up and covering her face. As she tries to hide a smile, fans have been left thinking she was on the verge of breaking character.

Now, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has confirmed that she didn’t know what she was going to see.

“This was Claudia’s real reaction at seeing the picture for the first time,” he said on X. “All authentic.”

Fans have latched onto this news, loving the idea of The Boys set being so chaotic and springing things upon its cast.

“Must be a blast working on the set of The Boys,” said one X user. “Audience can see it every second of the show. LOVE IT!”

“I figured this was the case, glad to see it confirmed,” said another, while a third added: “That’s hilarious. She could barely contain her laughter.”

“She’s trying to control her laughter and it’s so funny,” one comment said.

The context of the scene now makes perfect sense — there’s no denying that Doumit looks as if she’s on the verge of laughing.

After four seasons, the show’s cast has likely grown used to the grim antics of being on set. Kripke and co. are clearly having to resort to stronger measures to get these kinds of reactions. In this instance, it looks like it worked a charm.

For more, check out all The Boys Season 4 theories and all the new Supes in The Boys. You can also remind yourself of the Gen V cast to be prepared for any potential cameos.