Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins cast of The Boys Season 4

After years of near-misses, Jeffrey Dean Morgan is finally going to a part of The Boys cast.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is known for his iconic gruff characters like Negan on the Walking Dead, the Comedian in the Watchmen movie, and John Winchester in Supernatural.

These characters would seem to make the actor a perfect fit for The Boys, a raunchy and dark superhero show on Amazon.

In fact, Morgan has expressed interest in joining The Boys in some fashion, saying that he is a fan of the show.

There had been rumors for years that the two were collaborating on a possible role, but it never materialized. But it seems the stars have aligned.

The Boys adds Jeffrey Dean Morgan for Season 4

The official Twitter account for The Boys and head writer Eric Kripke welcomed actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan to the cast for Season 4.

Kripke actually shared a photo from the cast giving the actor their customary middle finger from the behind-the-scenes of Season 4, which is currently shooting.

Morgan has been looking to join the cast since tweeting at Kripke following the Season 1 finale. The two have been in contact about a possible collaboration since.

This move could also reunite Morgan with his fellow Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles.

Ackles, who portrayed Soldier Boy in The Boys Season 3, teased that he might appear in Season 4 as well, despite the fact that his character was frozen in ice at the end of the last season.

While his role is unknown right now, fans of The Boys will be excited to see what Jeffrey Dean Morgan adds to this show.